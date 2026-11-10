Gemini Reports Bitcoin Cash Leads 2026 Altcoin Losses at 61.76%

Bitcoin Cash leads a wave of crypto losses in 2026 according to Gemini data, with Polkadot and Cardano also suffering significant declines amid market downturns.

Crypto exchange platform Gemini has released its annual assessment of the worst-performing digital assets for 2026, highlighting a severe contraction in the altcoin sector. The report identifies Bitcoin Cash as the primary underperformer, recording a substantial year-to-date decline that underscores broader market challenges. This analysis follows a period where many major cryptocurrencies have experienced significant price volatility and downward pressure.

Top Performing Losers In Digital Asset Market

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) tops the list of biggest losers with a sharp 61.76% drop in value since the start of the year. Polkadot (DOT) follows closely in second place, having lost 53.03% of its market capitalization during this timeframe. Cardano (ADA) ranks third on the list after shedding 48.04% of its worth, reflecting widespread weakness across established blockchain networks.

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Ripple-related XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) also face considerable headwinds, with losses recorded at 43.43% and 42.38% respectively. These figures illustrate that even highly liquid and widely traded assets are not immune to the current bearish sentiment affecting the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Market Factors Driving Decline Trends

The primary drivers behind these steep declines include declining liquidity, weakening speculative interest, and lackluster institutional adoption. General macroeconomic conditions have further exacerbated the situation, creating an environment where risk assets struggle to maintain momentum. Investors appear increasingly cautious, leading to reduced trading volumes and lower confidence in altcoin valuations.

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In the case of Cardano, limited activity within its decentralized finance sector has contributed to its poor performance. As of November 9, the total value locked in Cardano's DeFi ecosystem dropped below $50 million, signaling reduced utility and engagement from developers and users alike.

Specific Asset Performance Analysis

Ripple continues to expand into institutional payments and tokenization areas, yet this strategic growth has not translated into sustained buying interest for XRP. Similarly, Dogecoin faces waning speculative enthusiasm, compounded by the failure of its institutional investment narrative. Bitwise announced the shutdown of its Dogecoin ETF in September after the product failed to attract sufficient investor demand.

Other notable altcoins also feature prominently in the loss rankings. Sui (SUI) fell 42.08%, while Hedera (HBAR) declined 38.13%. Solana (SOL) experienced a 34.02% drop, Avalanche (AVAX) lost 33.40%, and Kaspa (KAS) decreased by 30.75%. These consistent losses across diverse projects suggest systemic issues rather than isolated failures.

Bitcoin Cash Historical Context And Outlook

Bitcoin Cash is currently experiencing a reversal of its previously strong performance, having soared approximately 38% in 2025. A brief rebound attempt occurred in September following CME Group's announcement of Bitcoin Cash futures, but this catalyst proved insufficient to halt the ongoing downtrend.

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The contrast between past gains and current losses highlights the volatile nature of the crypto market. Traders and investors must navigate these shifting dynamics carefully as regulatory developments and technological advancements continue to shape the industry landscape throughout 2026.