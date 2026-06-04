Gemini for Education to assist teachers, students through 'school-managed environment'

If you use Google Chrome, you’ve most likely already seen it in the top right corner of your screen: a small button saying 'Ask Gemini,' Google’s smart AI assis

If you use Google Chrome, you’ve most likely already seen it in the top right corner of your screen: a small button saying "Ask Gemini," Google’s smart AI assistant.

“It's a large language model chatbot that allows for communication and creation,” said Matt Winters, the Utah State Board of Education AI specialist. “The one that is in Utah schools, most commonly already in some of the schools based on local control, is Gemini for Education. "So, KUTV went and talked to those who will use the AI program, and while some were excited about the idea, others weren’t so sure.

“I'm like excited because ... now if I just can't figure out a math question, I don't have to, like, have it,” said one student named Jack. “My mom has it on her phone, so I can just pull it up on my computer right then, right there if I can't figure it out. ” “When people use AI, it kind of takes away the fact of actually doing research,” said another student.

“You just kind of lose the ability to find something that's actually trustable and start trusting stuff that doesn't make any sense. ”“How do you guys plan on having a safeguard for students to make sure that they do get the correct and the right information? ” asked KUTV.

“So there are no bad influences out there? ” “This program really centers, making sure that the data stays with Utah schools, Utah students, and keeps it under the law here in Utah, under the school district and with the students,” Winters said. Put simply, this form of Gemini is private. Meaning no information gathered from students will be used to train other a-i programs, and administrators maintain full control of the information.

“Your district, charter schools, the units, large-scale units of schooling here in the state of Utah,” Winters said. “Those organizations at the local level know their community better than we do. ”“They need to be enabled and empowered to make decisions that best fit their students, their teachers, their parents, everyone across the board, and listen to those communities," Winters said. Gov.

Spencer Cox declared June "Fidelity Month in Utah.

"The declaration has caused controversy, including fromSenator Jen Plumb, who said seeing Pride Month "pThe Antelope Data Center by Pronghorn Development is on the agenda for a potential vote at the Iron County Planning Commission meeting Thursday. There is no pubThe plaza itself has remained closed for months, with no reopening date announced. Multiple lanes were blocked in both directions of I-15 in Lindon after a semitruck rollover.

The Utah Department of Transportation shared on social media that thA man was killed in an e-scooter crash. David Hilifiker, age 52, was riding a seated scooter eastbound on the sidewalk near 4082 West 5415 South just after 12:15





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