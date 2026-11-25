Gemini becomes the first major exchange to offer both shielded Zcash deposits and withdrawals, enhancing privacy for ZEC users following the Ironwood upgrade.

Gemini has officially become the first major cryptocurrency exchange to support shielded Zcash deposits, a significant milestone for digital asset privacy. The platform confirmed this capability on November 25, 2026, completing the full infrastructure for private ZEC transfers.

Gemini Launches Shielded Zcash Deposits

Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss announced the integration in a post on the social media platform X. He highlighted that this update marks the first time any major exchange has offered both shielded deposits and shielded withdrawals for the privacy-focused cryptocurrency. This dual support ensures users can move ZEC with full confidentiality both into and out of the Gemini platform.

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The new feature allows customers to deposit Zcash directly to shielded addresses. This capability complements the exchange's existing support for shielded withdrawals, which were launched in July 2026. Users can now seamlessly manage private ZEC balances without compromising on the security or convenience of a regulated exchange environment.

Ironwood Upgrade and Technical Foundation

The technical groundwork for this privacy feature was laid with the activation of the Ironwood upgrade. Nicknamed NU6.3, Ironwood went live on July 28, 2026, at block height 3,428,143. This upgrade introduced a new shielded pool for Zcash, designated as the Ironwood pool, which is essential for enhanced transaction privacy.

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Gemini launched support for shielded Zcash withdrawals to the new Ironwood pool shortly after the upgrade. This initial step allowed users to send Zcash from their Gemini accounts to their personal Ironwood deposit addresses. The combination of deposits and withdrawals now completes the private movement of money within the Gemini ecosystem.

Market Impact and ZEC Supply Metrics

The adoption of shielded transactions has tangible effects on the Zcash network metrics. As of November 25, 2026, Zcash's total shielded supply stands at approximately 4.93 million ZEC. This figure represents roughly 28.94% of the total ZEC supply circulating in the market.

These statistics highlight a growing trend toward privacy-centric cryptocurrency usage among institutional and retail investors. The availability of shielded features on a major exchange like Gemini likely accelerates the adoption of private transactions, moving them from niche use cases to mainstream financial operations.

Recent Network Upgrades and Security Fixes

The privacy enhancements on Gemini coincide with broader network improvements for Zcash. Zcash's NU7 upgrade went live earlier in November 2026, significantly altering the blockchain's performance characteristics. This upgrade slashed the target block time to 25 seconds, a reduction from the previous 75 seconds.

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The faster block time allows miners to add a batch of transactions to the chain three times as often. However, this increase in throughput does not increase the total supply of ZEC. Each block pays a third as much in rewards, and halvings now occur every 5,040,000 blocks instead of 1,680,000, maintaining the issuance schedule at roughly four years per halving.

Additionally, the Zcash Foundation released Zebra 7.1.0 days after the NU7 upgrade. This software update fixed ten security advisories, primarily addressing vulnerabilities where a peer node could stop a Zebra node from catching up with the chain or cause it to run out of memory. The release also added sync and memory diagnostics, automatic peer recovery, and clearer error messages to improve network stability and security.