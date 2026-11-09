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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. The band made their love for the late guitarist known during their show at Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, with a cover of"Ain't That Nothin.

'"Geese have paid tribute to Television guitarist and co-founder Richard Lloyd with a brief cover of the band’s 1978 track “Ain’t That Nothin. ’” It follows Lloyd’sat age 75 on Saturday after he had suffered from cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer. Lloyd was diagnosed with the disease in March, and his family had started a GoFundMe in August to raise money for his treatment.

Also read Richard Lloyd, Punk Guitar Legend Who Shaped CBGB, Dies at 71

During their show at Philadelphia’s The Fillmore on Saturday, Cameron Winter told the crowd, “Rest in peace Richard Lloyd’, before breaking into a version of their song. It came after they played their own track “2122”, in a slot they often use to play brief covers, having previously honored late music iconsthat read, “They love making music so much they can’t help but obliterate every inch of it when doing so, and a computer could never replicate an album as unpredictable as this.

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“A masterpiece belongs to the dead,” Winter croons halfway through “Long Island Here I Come. ” If that’s the case, then Geese are six feet under. ”