Geena Davis on Late Motherhood, Aging, and Hollywood's Challenges

At 70, Geena Davis discusses feeling 'really glad' she had children in her late forties, her perspectives on aging, navigating sexism and ageism in Hollywood, and reflections on her personal life and relationships.

In a candid new interview, acclaimed actress Geena Davis reflects on motherhood, aging, and her personal life. Now 70, Davis welcomed her daughter Alizeh at age 46 and twin sons Kian and Kaais at 48 with her former partner Reza Jarrahy, from whom she separated in 2017.

She expresses profound gratitude for having children later in life, explaining that the confidence and strength she gained from portraying powerful female characters on screen had already transformed her real-world perspective before motherhood.

'I'm really glad I had children later in life, because by the time I had them I'd changed a lot,' she stated. 'I had a different perspective on things. I was a badass on screen way before in real life, but I'd been transformed by playing these really powerful women. These brave, strong people rubbed off on me.

' This evolution, she believes, contributed to a more grounded approach to parenting. Davis also touched on the intrusive questions about her pregnancies, referencing her memoir Dying Of Politeness, and emphasized that she 'values privacy over everything.

' Despite celebrating her 70th birthday in January, Davis insists she feels like she is 35-the same age she was when her breakthrough film Thelma & Louise was released. She maintains a relaxed attitude toward aging, noting, 'you look older but inside you're still the same person you always were.

' However, she did not shy away from discussing industry ageism and sexism, revealing that after Thelma & Louise, she faced a significant career lull where she was primarily offered generic wife roles, leading to a decade with only one film. This period contrasts sharply with her earlier success and underscores the challenges many women in Hollywood face as they age. Beyond her career and motherhood, Davis opened up about her 'turbulent love life,' which includes three previous marriages.

She was married to Richard Emmolo (1981-1984), Jeff Goldblum (1987-1991), and director Renny Harlin (1993-1998). She described drifting apart from her first husband but expressed regret over not giving her marriage to Goldblum 'more time,' calling their split 'self-instigated' and admitting she was 'too hasty.

' Her divorce from Harlin was 'painful' after he 'betrayed me in the worst way possible. ' Regarding her relationship with Jarrahy, the father of her children, she praised him as a 'fantastic father. ' Currently, Davis is not dating, acknowledging she is 'too self conscious' to try celebrity dating app Raya. Looking ahead, she said, 'I can't wait to see what the next decade will bring,' embodying the same resilient spirit that defined her iconic roles





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Geena Davis Motherhood Aging Hollywood Thelma & Louise Ageism Sexism Interviews

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