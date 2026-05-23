Geena Davis Blazes Fashion Trail at Cannes Film Festival with Age-Defying Appearance and Iconic Style

Geena Davis displayed her agedefying appearance in a daring low-cut gown while hosting the Cannes Film Festival's prestigious amfAR gala. Despite being 70 years old, Davis cut an elegant figure in her stunning off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic draped skirt. Meanwhile, the black-tie event raised millions of euros for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

Geena Davis showcased her agedefying appearance in a daring low-cut gown while hosting the Cannes Film Festival 's prestigious amfAR gala on Thursday. The 70-year-old actress, known for her roles in movies like Thelma & Louise and A League of Their Own, cut an elegant figure in her stunning off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic draped skirt.

The event, which serves as the main fundraiser for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, raised millions of euros during the night, with key items at auction including a walk-on role in Emily in Paris and an Arctic expedition. Geena Davis' acting career began with a small role as a soap opera star in the 1982 movie Tootsie. Throughout her career, she has appeared in various movies, including The Fly, Beetlejuice, Cutthroat Island, and the Stuart Little franchise.

With three children and three exhusbands, Davis continues to make a mark in Hollywood at an impressive age. Some of her notable movies include Thelma & Louise, The Fly, Beetlejuice, Cutthroat Island, and the Stuart Little franchise





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Geena Davis Age-Defying Appearance Cannes Film Festival Amfar Gala Fashion Trendsetter Iconic Style A League Of Their Own Thelma & Louise The Fly

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