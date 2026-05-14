Geena Davis: An A-list actress who earned Academy Award and gained fame with Thelma & Louise

One of Hollywood's biggest actresses, Geena Davis, won an Academy Award in 1988 for Best Supporting Actress, starred in a few blockbusters, and also featured on Grey's Anatomy. Now starring in the Netflix series The Boroughs alongside Bill Pullman and Alfred Molina.

Academy Award winner Geena Davis was once one of Hollywood's biggest actresses. A Massachusetts native, she started with a small role in 'Tootsie' (1982), went on to appear in 'The Fly' (1986), and earned an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 'The Accidental Tourist' (1988).

Her biggest hit, 'Thelma & Louise' (1991), starring her friend Susan Sarandon, was praised for her performance, earning her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Later, she appeared in 'A League of Their Own' (1992), 'Cutthroat Island' (1995), 'Stuart Little' franchise, and 'Grey's Anatomy'





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Entertainment Academy Award Geena Davis Thelma & Louise A League Of Their Own Gray's Anatomy Netflix Series The Boroughs

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