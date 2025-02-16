Geely Pushes AI Boundaries With Galaxy L7 EM-i

Geely's latest hybrid offering, the Galaxy L7 EM-i, combines impressive fuel efficiency and range with a cutting-edge intelligent cockpit powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8155 chip. The EM-i leverages Geely's NordThor EM-i hybrid technology and comes in two configurations, both offering a CLTC electric range of 115 km. Geely is also making significant strides in AI, partnering with DeepSeek to integrate advanced language models into its next-generation smart cars.

China-based automotive giant Geely is making waves in the world of automotive AI with the launch of its Galaxy L7 EM-i. The Geely Galaxy L7 EM-i builds upon the design of the Galaxy L7, boasting a distinctive through-type LED headlight group and a closed front panel. Geely claims it delivers a WLTC comprehensive fuel consumption of 1.05 to 1.3 liters per 100 km (62 miles) and a remarkable total cruising range of 1,240 km (770 miles).

Furthermore, the car's battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in a mere 20 minutes using fast charging, while a full charge with a standard charger takes between 2.7 and 3 hours.The Geely Galaxy L7 EM-i is powered by Geely's cutting-edge NordThor EM-i hybrid technology, available in two configurations. The first option features a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine producing 82 kW (110 hp) and 136 Nm of torque, paired with a 160 kW (215 hp) electric motor and an E-DHT transmission. It is equipped with an 18.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, delivering a CLTC pure electric range of 115 km. The second option boasts a 1.5T engine generating 120 kW (161 hp) and 255 Nm of torque, combined with a 107 kW (143 hp) electric motor and a 3DHT pro transmission. It utilizes an 18.7 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, also offering a CLTC electric range of 115 km.The Geely Galaxy L7 EM-i comes equipped with the Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit system, featuring a four-spoke steering wheel and a 16.2-inch co-pilot entertainment screen as standard across all models. The system supports dual-screen linkage, multi-tasking, CarLink, and Hicar mobile phone connectivity. Interestingly, Geely chose to power the cockpit with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip instead of its own Dragon Eagle-1 chip. This move highlights Geely's commitment to integrating the latest and most advanced technology into its vehicles. Geely has been making headlines recently for its advancements in AI. They partnered with artificial intelligence company DeepSeek to integrate DeepSeek's R1 LLM model with the next generation of smart cars. Geely will leverage DeepSeek's more advanced AI system to enhance the performance of its smaller Xingrui car control FunctionCall AI model through distillation training. Geely introduced the Xingrui AI model in January, which was hailed as the world's first fully self-developed, full-scenario AI big model in the automotive industry. Cloud computing and AI are increasingly being used in China's automotive industry to enhance the performance of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and provide more personalized driving experiences. Furthermore, Geely's 'Smart Geely 2025' strategy aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced AI technologies, including voice interaction models, AI digital chassis, and intelligent driving systems





