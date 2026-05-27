In her inaugural annual lecture, GCHQ head Anne Keast-Butler will warn that Britain faces escalating hybrid threats from Russia and a narrowing window to stay ahead of China as a science and tech superpower, while emphasizing the need to embrace AI and strengthen international partnerships.

The head of GCHQ , Anne Keast-Butler, will deliver a stark warning in her inaugural annual lecture today, describing Britain as facing a moment of consequence with escalating threats from both Vladimir Putin's Russia and China .

Speaking at Bletchley Park, the historic wartime home of the intelligence agency, she will emphasize that the country is in a new era of radical uncertainty, contested geopolitics, and rapidly changing technology. Keast-Butler will outline how Russia is scaling up its daily hybrid activity against the UK, with operatives relentlessly targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes, supply chains, and public trust.

She will urge GCHQ to see around corners to protect national security, cautioning that the window for the UK and its allies to stay ahead is narrowing due to China's emergence as a science and tech superpower. The lecture marks the 80th anniversary of the UK-US intelligence agreement, highlighting the importance of international partnerships at a time when the so-called Special Relationship is under unprecedented strain.

Keast-Butler will address academics, government officials, and national security partners, discussing GCHQ's efforts in disrupting Russia's attempts to smuggle Western technology, fending off cyber attacks, and countering reckless sabotage and assassination plots. Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, she believes Putin is not making gains, asserting that as the UK remains steadfast in support for Ukraine, Putin is going backwards on the battlefield.

The speech comes amidst reports that a Russian warship, the Admiral Grigorovich, has been patrolling waters off the Suffolk coastline for nearly two months without intervention, in open defiance of UK sanctions. The vessel has become a common sight near the Galloper Wind Farm. The government previously announced that British commandos had been granted authority to board sanction-busting vessels, but officials later backtracked after discovering that Kremlin tankers and cargo ships are protected by anti-piracy laws.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the Royal Navy has consistently monitored and tracked Russian military vessels operating near UK waters. Keast-Butler will stress the importance of Britain getting to grips with advancing AI technology, which is transforming the landscape of national security and intelligence gathering. The lecture is expected to underscore the need for continued vigilance and adaptation in the face of evolving threats from state actors and non-state actors alike.

The hybrid nature of these attacks, which blend conventional military tactics with cyber operations, disinformation campaigns, and economic coercion, requires a coordinated and multifaceted response from intelligence agencies and their international partners. Keast-Butler's address will serve as a call to action for the UK to invest in cutting-edge technologies and strengthen alliances to counter the growing dangers.

The gathering at Bletchley Park, a symbol of past intelligence triumphs, will also reflect on the enduring value of the UK-US intelligence partnership, which remains crucial even as geopolitical tensions test its resilience. The speech will likely provoke debate about the adequacy of current measures to protect national security and the need for new legislative frameworks to address emerging threats





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