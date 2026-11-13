GCC Welcomes UN Resolution 2837 Demanding Houthi Ceasefire in Yemen

The Gulf Cooperation Council supports UN Security Council Resolution 2837, urging the Houthi militia to immediately halt military attacks on Yemen's civilian infrastructure and populations.

The Gulf Cooperation Council has formally welcomed the United Nations Security Council's adoption of Resolution 2837, a diplomatic measure demanding that the Houthi militia immediately and unconditionally cease its military escalation. GCC Secretary-General Ahmed Albudaiwi announced the bloc's support on Friday, framing the resolution as a critical international consensus against what he described as treacherous attacks on Yemen.

Core Details of Resolution 2837

Resolution 2837 specifically mandates an immediate halt to all military activities, including assaults that target civilian populations and essential civilian infrastructure. The GCC statement emphasizes that the resolution addresses a broad spectrum of hostilities, requiring the Houthi militia to stop its aggressive operations without preconditions. This diplomatic move aims to consolidate a unified global stance against the continued violence that has plagued the region.

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The resolution represents a significant step in formalizing the international rejection of Houthi tactics. By demanding an unconditional pause, the UN body seeks to de-escalate a conflict that has seen renewed fighting despite previous periods of relative calm. The document serves as a direct call for compliance from the militia controlling parts of Yemen.

Stakeholder Positions and Regional Stability

Ahmed Albudaiwi, serving as the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, stressed that the resolution must transform into a firm, actionable commitment to halt attacks. He reaffirmed the bloc's steadfast support for Yemen's internationally recognized government. This support is directed toward preserving Yemen's sovereignty, unity, and stability against internal and external threats.

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The Houthi militia seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces in 2014, triggering a prolonged conflict. In response, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the recognized government. This military intervention marked a significant escalation in a civil war that has drawn in various regional powers and international observers.

Ahmed Albudaiwi's statement highlights the GCC's insistence on international consensus. The bloc views the UN resolution as a vital tool to pressure the militia into compliance. This position aligns with broader regional efforts to restore order and protect Yemeni civilians from further harm.

Real-World Impact and Humanitarian Crisis

The human cost of the renewed conflict has been severe, according to United Nations data. Fighting that erupted in July, ending a period of relative calm since April 2022, has resulted in 12,000 people being killed or wounded. These statistics underscore the urgent need for the ceasefire demanded by Resolution 2837 to prevent further loss of life.

The targeting of civilian infrastructure by the Houthi militia has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Attacks on essential services and homes have displaced families and disrupted daily life for countless Yemenis. The resolution's focus on protecting civilians aims to address these immediate dangers.

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The international community's response through the UN Security Council signals a heightened willingness to address the root causes of the instability. By calling for an unconditional halt, the resolution seeks to create a secure environment for humanitarian aid and diplomatic negotiations. This step is crucial for any future peace efforts in the region.

Next Steps for Diplomatic Engagement

The Gulf Cooperation Council is now calling for the resolution to be implemented effectively. Ahmed Albudaiwi emphasized the need to turn the diplomatic language of the resolution into tangible actions on the ground. This includes verifying the militia's compliance and holding them accountable for any further violations.

The international stance against the Houthi militia continues to solidify. The support for Yemen's recognized government remains a cornerstone of GCC policy. This unified approach aims to stabilize the region and protect its citizens from ongoing violence.

As the situation evolves, the implementation of Resolution 2837 will be closely monitored by regional and international stakeholders. The ultimate goal is to restore peace and security to Yemen. The resolution provides a framework for achieving this objective through sustained diplomatic pressure and adherence to international law.