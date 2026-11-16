GB News Anchor Dr Renee Hoenderkamp Announces Fifth Pregnancy at Age 59

Dr Renee Hoenderkap reveals she is 12 weeks pregnant with a third child at age 59 following IVF in Poland. The announcement coincides with her discussion on Piddington asylum housing plans.

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, a prominent presenter on GB News, has publicly announced that she is expecting her third child at the age of 59. The revelation came during a live broadcast on a Saturday, confirming that the television personality is currently 12 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.

This new pregnancy arrives exactly eight years after the 59-year-old journalist gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Alice. The announcement marks a significant personal milestone, occurring nearly four decades after she first welcomed her son, Calum, when she was just 21 years old.

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IVF Journey and International Treatment

Dr Hoenderkap disclosed that the new pregnancy was achieved through frozen eggs following three separate rounds of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment. Because several clinics in the United Kingdom refused to treat patients around the age of 55 and over, she traveled to a medical facility in Poland to undergo the procedure. The successful outcome followed a difficult journey that initially did not yield results for the first three attempts.

Political Context and Panel Reaction

The timing of the personal announcement was directly linked to a heated political discussion on the show regarding the UK government's plan to house 1,200 male asylum seekers in a converted military base in Piddington, Oxfordshire. Dr Hoenderkamp stated she was viscerally angry about the announcement made by Angela Rayner, which prompted her to share her own status as a mother of a grown son and a young daughter.

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Fellow panelists were visibly stunned by the revelation. One colleague remarked that it was the most shocked they had been on air since the assassination of Khamenei. The group later celebrated the news by bringing out a gender reveal cake decorated in pink and blue icing.

Responding to Critics of Late Parenthood

Addressing recent criticism regarding her advanced maternal age, Dr Hoenderkamp defended her decision to expand her family. She acknowledged concerns that she might pass away within five years, noting that she maintains a very fit lifestyle to mitigate such risks. She emphasized that her existing daughter, Alice, enjoys a wonderful life and that she hopes to provide the same opportunity for the upcoming child.

The presenter also highlighted the strong bond between Alice, who is now seven years old, and her older brother Calum, who is 37 and a father himself. In a 2023 article, Dr Hoenderkamp argued that older mothers often possess more time, patience, and self-belief, citing sophisticated monitoring and testing processes that help manage genetic complications.