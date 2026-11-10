Gaza Media Office Warns Winter Floods Will Kill Without Repairs, Citing 93% Drainage Destruction

Government Media Office Director Ismail al Thawabta warns that destroyed drainage and restricted supplies are causing deadly flooding in Gaza as winter storms worsen displacement.

Ismail al Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, has issued an urgent warning that displaced Palestinians face imminent and deadly risks from severe winter flooding. The director stated that destroyed infrastructure and restricted access to repair materials are turning the territory into a hazard zone for displaced residents as heavy rains continue to lash the region. This latest warning underscores the escalating humanitarian crisis for families already living in precarious shelter conditions under ongoing conflict.

The Government Media Office reports that a recent storm flooded 70,000 tents within the first twelve hours of the downpour. This deluge has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis for families already struggling with displacement and shortages. Al Thawabta emphasized that the combination of shattered drainage networks and international inaction is leaving the territory unprepared for seasonal weather events.

Also read Gaza Floods Damage 70,000 Tents as Aid Restrictions and Strikes Continue

Initial direct losses from the recent storm are estimated at $3 million, with dozens of walls collapsing and injuries reported among the vulnerable population. The storm that struck on Friday evening highlighted the fragility of current shelter arrangements, with rescue teams still searching for missing persons. The deadly collapse of a sand embankment onto tents in Deir al Balah served as a grim illustration of the immediate physical dangers facing families.

Al Thawabta stated that Israel has destroyed more than 93 percent of Gaza's sewage and rainwater drainage infrastructure during its military operations. Without immediate access to construction materials and engineering supplies, the director warned that further downpours will inevitably trigger renewed and potentially fatal flooding events across displacement sites. He argued that the deliberate restriction of shelter and repair supplies is actively worsening the plight of an already exhausted population.

Advertisement

Although a ceasefire agreement has been in effect since October 2025, which provides for 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily, access remains severely restricted. Al Thawabta revealed that crossings are periodically closed, and on days when deliveries are permitted, the number of trucks entering never exceeds 30 percent of the agreed total. This discrepancy between contractual obligations and actual implementation has prevented the necessary reconstruction of essential services.

The director accused Israel of engineering famine and pursuing a policy of starvation, noting that the ongoing restrictions on repair supplies have left displaced Palestinians vulnerable. He criticized the international community for failing to respond to months of prior warnings about a catastrophic winter. Al Thawabta described the current suffering as the direct result of neglected appeals for intervention from global mediators and guarantors.

Al Thawabta noted that the risks extend far beyond the areas already inundated, citing a prior October warning from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. That report indicated that approximately 950,000 Palestinians were living at displacement sites classified as being at moderate to high risk of flooding. This situation has now materialized into immediate danger, compounding existing shortages and displacement challenges.

The Director of the Government Media Office stressed that Gaza is facing overlapping humanitarian disasters, with the current weather event worsening the plight of displaced families. He called for urgent international action to protect residents and stop further loss of life before the situation deteriorates beyond recovery. Al Thawabta reiterated that the world must intervene to allow supplies to rebuild the infrastructure, stating that unless this happens, Gaza will flood again this winter.

The collapse of a sand embankment in Deir al Balah served as a stark reminder of the immediate physical dangers facing families living in temporary shelters. Rescue teams continued their search for missing persons as the storm compounded an existing humanitarian emergency. The incident illustrated the risks facing displaced families who are now exposed to heavy rain and flooding in shelters offering little protection.

Advertisement

Al Thawabta urged mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to pressure Israel to open crossings for humanitarian aid and essential materials required to restore vital services. He maintained that ceasefire mediators must press Israel to honor its commitments on aid deliveries. The current level of access is insufficient to address the scale of infrastructure damage and the urgent needs of the displaced population.

The ongoing restrictions on repair supplies have left displaced Palestinians vulnerable to further deadly flooding as winter rains continue to affect the territory. The director stressed that the restrictions on shelter and repair supplies continue to hamper recovery despite the ceasefire agreement. He called for repair supplies to be allowed in urgently alongside food, tents, and other necessities.

The Government Media Office estimates that initial direct losses from the recent storm reached $3 million, with dozens of walls collapsing and injuries reported among the vulnerable population. Al Thawabta stated that without materials to rebuild those networks, further downpours would bring renewed flooding. He called for international action to protect residents before more lives were lost.

Al Thawabta reiterated that unless the world intervenes to allow supplies to rebuild the infrastructure, Gaza will flood again this winter with potentially even greater devastation than the current crisis. The director maintained that the restrictions are further worsening the plight of an already exhausted population. He urged mediators to press Israel to honor its commitments on aid deliveries and access.