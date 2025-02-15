Gaza Truce Pauses War as Hostages Released and Tensions Rise

The 28-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas provides a temporary respite from the devastating conflict, allowing for the release of three Israeli hostages. However, political tensions remain high, with US President Trump threatening to withdraw support for the truce if all hostages are not returned by Saturday. Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its military operations in the West Bank, sparking further concerns over the escalating violence.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas , which has paused the ongoing war in Gaza for nearly a month, enters its 28th day. This truce has reportedly saved thousands of lives, with the death toll revised upwards to nearly 62,000 Palestinians, including those missing and presumed dead. The ceasefire has also facilitated the release of three Israel i hostages held by Hamas .

Sagui Dekel-Chen, Alexander Sasha Trupanov, and Yair Horn were paraded before a crowd in Khan Younis, Gaza, before being handed over to the International Red Cross. The handover took place following mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar. Gaza's situation remains precarious as the Israeli army continues to conduct devastating attacks in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin and Tulkarem. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of over 40 Palestinians, widespread displacement, and significant destruction.Meanwhile, a tense political climate persists as US President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw his support for the Gaza ceasefire if all hostages are not returned by Saturday. Trump has stated his intention to take a 'hard stance' on Gaza if the situation escalates, suggesting a possible return to open conflict. In response to Trump's proposals, over 70 national and local civil rights, faith-based organizations, and advocacy groups have urged him to abandon his plan to 'take over' Gaza and forcibly relocate its Palestinian population. They expressed deep concern over Trump's advocacy for the expulsion of nearly 2 million Palestinians from their homeland, warning that such policies could destabilize the region.The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office, affiliated with Hamas, announced that Israel will release 369 Palestinians on Saturday as part of the sixth prisoner exchange since the Gaza ceasefire took effect on January 19th. This exchange will include 36 Palestinians serving life sentences and 333 from Gaza abducted by Israel after October 7th, 2023. Twenty-four of the released will be sent abroad. In return, Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the names of three Israeli captives scheduled for release as part of the swap deal. The situation remains volatile, with both sides making strategic moves that could either lead to a lasting peace or further escalate the conflict





