Gaza Truce Enters 29th Day Amidst Israeli Prison Raids and Diplomatic Developments

A fragile truce continues in the Israel-Gaza conflict as reports emerge of Israeli prison raids and diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Hezbollah demands a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18, while China emphasizes the two-state solution for peace. Egypt leads reconstruction efforts in Gaza while the situation on the ground remains tense.

A fragile truce entered its 29th day in the Israel -Gaza conflict, offering a temporary respite from the intense fighting that has ravaged the Palestinian enclave. Amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis, with the death toll estimated to be nearing 62,000, reports emerged of Israel i prison units raiding Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, assaulting detainees and using tear gas. No immediate details were available regarding injuries.

Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah issued an ultimatum, demanding a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18. He asserted that there was no justification for Israel to maintain any military presence in southern Lebanon. This deadline coincides with the end of a Washington-brokered truce that had granted Israel 60 days to withdraw, with subsequent extensions. In a separate development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the two-state solution as the key to resolving the Middle East conflict. During a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang stressed the urgency of ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for peaceful coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis. He also highlighted the importance of fostering friendly exchanges between Arabs and Jews.Adding to the complexities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed allowing Palestinians in Gaza the option to leave the enclave if they wished, echoing sentiments expressed by US President Donald Trump regarding a potential plan for Gaza. Egypt is spearheading efforts to rebuild Gaza, aiming to create a comprehensive plan that addresses the immediate needs of the population while ensuring their right to return to their homes. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty outlined these plans during a meeting with a US Congressional delegation, emphasizing the international support for the reconstruction process.Discussions surrounding the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement are set to take place in Cairo, with an Israeli negotiating team scheduled to arrive on Monday. Prime Minister Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting to deliberate on the next steps, informing US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, about the upcoming discussions. On the ground, the situation remains precarious. Gaza's Health Ministry issued a dire warning about a severe oxygen shortage in hospitals due to extensive damage inflicted by the Israeli military offensive, which has destroyed 10 power plants. They expressed concern that Israel's restrictions on oxygen generators will worsen the crisis and endanger patients' lives.Meanwhile, in southern Lebanon, an Israeli army attack resulted in the death of a Lebanese woman and injuries to several others, as they attempted to return to their homes in Houla town. The Lebanese army urged residents to avoid returning to areas still under Israeli control.





