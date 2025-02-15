Gaza Truce Enters 28th Day: Palestinians Released, Hostages Freed

Israel releases 369 Palestinian prisoners and Hamas frees three Israeli hostages as a fragile ceasefire continues in Gaza.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas , now in its 28th day, continues to hold, marked by the release of Palestinian prisoners and the handover of Israel i hostages. Israel has initiated the release of 369 Palestinian prisoners, including 36 serving life sentences, as part of a prisoner exchange agreement linked to the ceasefire. The first batch of released prisoners arrived in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia, greeted by cheering crowds of relatives and supporters.

Meanwhile, Hamas has freed three Israeli hostages in Gaza City, handing them over to the International Red Cross. The released hostages, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Alexander Sasha Trupanov, and Yair Horn, were paraded in Khan Younis before their handover. The hostages' release came after mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar aided in maintaining the fragile truce. The prisoner exchange is part of a six-phase agreement, the first phase of which commenced on January 19th. The agreement stipulates that Israel will release 333 Palestinian prisoners from Gaza and 36 from the West Bank, while Hamas will release nine Israeli hostages. The release of Palestinian prisoners has been met with mixed reactions. Some families are overjoyed at the reunion with their loved ones, while others express concern about the prisoners' health and the possibility of future arrests. The ceasefire, though fragile, has brought a welcome respite from the violence that has plagued Gaza for years. However, the underlying issues that fueled the conflict remain unresolved.





