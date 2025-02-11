Gaza Truce at 24 Days, Israel Escalates West Bank Operations, and Trump Faces International Backlash Over Gaza Plan

Amidst a 24-day ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, Israel intensifies military operations in the West Bank, raising tensions. Simultaneously, the situation regarding Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza remains volatile, with families demanding their release and Hamas postponing the next hostage release. Trump's proposal to seize control of Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians has drawn widespread international condemnation.

A ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, which has tragically claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians, is nearing its fourth week. While the truce offers a temporary respite, Israel has escalated its military operations in the occupied West Bank . Eyewitnesses report that Israeli forces have conducted raids in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank , deploying snipers and engaging in the destruction of infrastructure and civilian property.

Reports indicate that bulldozers have demolished vehicles and commercial establishments in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.Simultaneously, the situation surrounding Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza remains tense. Families of the captives staged protests in West Jerusalem, demanding the Israeli government expedite the prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinian authorities. They accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of delaying and attempting to derail the agreement. The demonstrations coincided with a crucial security cabinet meeting scheduled to discuss the future of the Gaza ceasefire with Hamas. Adding to the complexity, Hamas announced a postponement of the next hostage release, citing Israeli violations of the ceasefire terms.International legal experts have voiced strong condemnation of US President Donald Trump's proposal to assume control of Gaza and forcibly relocate its Palestinian residents. They argue that such a plan constitutes a blatant violation of international law, amounting to a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute. The experts emphasize that Trump's suggestion echoes a historical pattern of Palestinian displacement dating back to 1948. Adding to the global outcry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and demanded compensation for the damages inflicted. He underscored the persistent nature of Israel's actions, pointing out that promises made during previous ceasefire agreements have repeatedly been broken.Palestinian groups have denounced Trump's plan as a declaration of war aimed at displacing Palestinians from their homeland. A statement issued by the Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, an umbrella organization representing most Palestinian groups, condemned Trump's remarks as a reflection of the American-Zionist alliance's aggression against Palestinians. Hamas officials have also stressed the importance of upholding the ceasefire agreement and warned against the use of threats, which they believe will only worsen the situation. Meanwhile, Egypt has urged the international community to uphold the Palestinian right to peaceful existence on their land, cautioning against ignoring international law in addressing regional conflicts





