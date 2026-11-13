Mahmoud Al-Muhtadi Trial Set for Jan 2027 as Court Closes to Public for Sensitive Testimony

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi faces trial in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Jan. 25, 2027, accused of supporting the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and visa fraud.

Federal prosecutors have confirmed that Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi is scheduled to stand trial in Lafayette, Louisiana, on January 25, 2027. This upcoming legal proceeding addresses serious allegations that he aided Hamas in carrying out the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel. The Justice Department has moved forward with this timeline after a comprehensive investigation into his activities both inside and outside the United States.

The courtroom will be closed to the public during specific testimonies to protect sensitive national security information. Authorities announced on November 5 that two Israel Security Agency personnel, an Israeli military witness, and an undercover FBI agent may testify under pseudonyms. Members of the public can listen from an overflow room while Al-Muhtadi's defense team continues to contest these strict security measures.

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Al-Muhtadi faces charges including providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and committing visa fraud. A superseding indictment later added counts of conspiring to provide material support and making false statements. Federal investigators allege that he belonged to the National Resistance Brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine. This Gaza-based group actively joined the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel.

Prosecutors submitted a transcript of a phone call attributed to Al-Muhtadi on the morning of the October 7 attack. In this recorded conversation, identified as taking place in September, Al-Muhtadi asked another man if he was ready and instructed him to bring rifles. Investigators also cited cellphone records showing his device connected to a cell tower near Kfar Aza, an Israeli community close to the Gaza border, during the assault.

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According to the FBI complaint, Al-Muhtadi took up arms after learning the assault was underway, recruited others, and crossed from Gaza into southern Israel to help carry it out. Dozens of residents were killed in Kfar Aza, and about 19 people were taken hostage there. The Justice Department confirmed that at least four Americans were among those killed in the initial wave of violence in that specific area.

The visa allegations stem from an application Al-Muhtadi submitted in June 2024. Prosecutors state that he gave false answers regarding his ties to armed groups, his military training, and his role in the October 7 attack. U.S. Customs and Border Protection records show he entered the country on September 12, 2024. Federal agents arrested him in Lafayette on October 16, 2025, following the discovery of his location by the newly formed task force.

Then-Attorney General Pamela Bondi formed the Oct. 7 task force in February 2025 to investigate the attack. She described Al-Muhtadi as a monster who hid in the United States before being found. Bondi emphasized that the Joint Task Force October 7 is dedicated to prosecuting those responsible for the horrific day, including the murder of dozens of American citizens.

The Justice Department reported that roughly 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 assault, including 49 U.S. citizens. About 250 people were taken hostage during the coordinated attacks across multiple communities in southern Israel. This casualty count underscores the scale of the tragedy that led to the formation of specialized federal prosecution units.

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Al-Muhtadi has pleaded not guilty to all charges presented against him. The Defense Bureau stated that his legal team opposed the request to close the courtroom during certain testimonies. Despite these objections, the judge ruled that national security concerns necessitate the protective measures for the witnesses involved in the case.

This trial marks a significant development in the United States government's effort to prosecute individuals accused of participating in the deadliest assault on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The proceedings in Lafayette represent a critical step in holding accountable those who facilitated the violence from within American borders.