Gaza Student Uses Self-Taught Turkish to Connect with Turkish NGOs

Sawsan al Sultan leverages self-taught Turkish to bridge Gaza displaced families with Turkish humanitarian groups like Hayatta Iyilik Var amid ongoing war devastation.

Twenty-two-year-old Palestinian law student Sawsan al Sultan is currently working with Turkish humanitarian organizations to secure essential food, water, and winter supplies for families living in displacement camps across Gaza. She uses the Turkish language, which she taught herself as a child, to coordinate relief efforts and communicate the dire needs of displaced Palestinians to international donors. Her work focuses on delivering hot meals, bread, and drinking water to residents in the al Karama neighborhood northwest of Gaza City, where widespread destruction has left limited access to basic survival necessities.

Connecting With Turkish Humanitarian Groups

Sawsan al Sultan serves as a spokeswoman, translator, and media professional for several Turkish associations, most notably Hayatta Iyilik Var, also known as There is Goodness in Life. She utilizes her language skills to identify the specific needs of displaced families, communicate directly with donors, and facilitate the distribution of aid. This collaboration has enabled the delivery of assistance to thousands of poor and displaced families across both the northern and southern regions of Gaza, with a primary operational focus on residents in the north.

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The coordination between Sawsan al Sultan and Turkish aid groups has become critical given the severe logistical challenges and the overwhelming scale of displacement in the territory. Her role involves navigating the complex humanitarian landscape to ensure that resources reach those most vulnerable, including individuals living in crowded tents amidst piles of rubble. The families she assists often reside in precarious conditions with deteriorating health and education services, relying entirely on external support for their daily sustenance.

Wartime Humanitarian Impact and Statistics

The context for this relief work is defined by Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has resulted in catastrophic loss of life and infrastructure. Official figures cited in reports indicate that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 wounded since the conflict started. Additionally, approximately 90 percent of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, leaving the majority of the population without functional homes, hospitals, or utilities.

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Currently, around 2.15 million Palestinians are living in displacement conditions, including approximately 867,000 individuals residing in deteriorating tents and more than 1 million people sheltering in inadequate temporary structures. This massive displacement crisis has created an urgent demand for humanitarian intervention, particularly as seasonal changes threaten the safety of those already living in exposed environments. The scale of need far exceeds the capacity of local resources, making international cooperation essential for survival.

Winter Risks and Shelter Shortages

With winter approaching, Sawsan al Sultan has highlighted the acute vulnerability of displaced families living in worn-out tents, particularly those in low-lying areas susceptible to flooding. An October 15 report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that around 950,000 displaced people are living in locations facing moderate to high flood risks. The same report noted that 294,250 families required immediate shelter assistance before the onset of the rainy season to prevent further health crises.

The International Organization for Migration issued a warning on October 9 stating that around 2 million Palestinians in Gaza still required shelter assistance. Available supplies currently cover only 17 percent of winter shelter needs due to significant funding shortages and Israeli restrictions on essential construction and relief materials. Relief efforts have largely focused on distributing emergency items such as winter blankets, plastic tarpaulins, and basic tents, which Sawsan al Sultan describes as insufficient long-term solutions compared to the need for reconstruction and rubble removal.

Personal Motivation and Future Prospects

Sawsan al Sultan's ability to bridge the gap between Gaza and Turkish aid organizations stems from a personal dream cultivated during her childhood. As a law student studying in English at al Azhar University in Gaza City, she independently learned Turkish by watching television dramas, memorizing expressions, and practicing regularly. Her initial goal was to visit Turkey and study there, but when the war broke out, she recognized that her linguistic skills could serve a higher purpose in mobilizing international support.

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She expressed deep gratitude to the Turkish government, its people, and various humanitarian entities for their political, media, and charitable support for Palestinians. On her own behalf and on behalf of the people of Gaza, she thanked them for their humanitarian relief efforts and sincere prayers. Despite the ongoing crisis, Sawsan al Sultan remains determined to fulfill her childhood dream of visiting Türkiye, viewing her current humanitarian work as a vital extension of her commitment to her community and her language heritage.