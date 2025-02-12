Gaza Reels After Israeli Offensive: Photos Show Path of Destruction

A series of haunting photos from Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, depict the aftermath of the Israeli army's recent air and ground offensive. Palestinians navigate a landscape of rubble, seeking shelter and sustenance amidst the devastation.

The Israel i military said Wednesday it struck two people in the southern Gaza Strip who were flying a drone, which was observed. Gaza ’s Health Ministry says a 44-year-old man was killed in an Israel i strike near the southern city of Rafah on Wednesday, without providing further details. Munir al-Bursh, director general of the ministry, said Tuesday that at least 92 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israel i fire since the fragile ceasefire took hold last month.

A series of photos taken on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, show the devastation left by the Israeli army's recent air and ground offensive. Palestinians are seen walking through rubble, cooking over fires, and sitting in their partially standing homes, which have been covered with sheets as makeshift walls. Children can be seen playing amidst the destruction, a poignant reminder of the human cost of the conflict. The images capture the stark reality of life in the aftermath of the offensive, highlighting the immense damage and the ongoing struggle for survival faced by the Palestinian people





