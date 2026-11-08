Gaza Floods Damage 70,000 Tents as Aid Restrictions and Strikes Continue

Winter storms flooded about 70,000 tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza, while an EU commissioner and Hamas press for faster shelter aid entry.

Storms that began late Friday flooded approximately 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza's Government Media Office. The flooding came as Israel's blockade continued to restrict the entry of shelter items, despite the ceasefire agreement reached last year.

On Sunday, five Palestinians, including a woman, were wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The incidents occurred as winter weather worsened conditions in displacement camps.

Also read Heavy rain floods tents housing Gaza displaced people, aid shortages hamper response

Winter Storms Flood Gaza Shelters and Halt Relief

Winter storms flooded approximately 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to Gaza's Government Media Office. The office said the damage forced relief operations to contend with harmed infrastructure and shortages of emergency equipment.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Thursday that about 1.98 million people in Gaza needed shelter and other essential supplies. The agency's figures underscore the scale of need ahead of winter.

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Israeli Fire Continues Despite the Ceasefire

At least 1,610 Palestinians have been killed and 5,819 others injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry's count covers the period since the agreement began.

On Sunday, eyewitnesses said a drone fired a missile into a gathering of people in the Bir al-Naaja area, west of Jabalia, wounding four Palestinians, one of them seriously. Local sources said a woman was shot in the back by Israeli forces in the Qatari Camp, east of the Hamad residential complex in Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses also reported that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward southern Khan Younis and the al-Shakoush area, west of Rafah. Local sources said Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Gaza City, with no injuries reported.

The ceasefire followed two years of what the source describes as Israel's genocidal war, which began in October 2023. That war killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, injured over 175,000, and devastated 90% of civilian infrastructure.

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EU Commissioner and Hamas Demand Aid Access

EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib called for greater humanitarian access to the enclave. Lahbib wrote on X that families in Gaza were bailing water out of their tents with pots and pans.

Lahbib said the rain made a crisis that was already unbearable worse, adding that aid organizations were continuing their work despite the storm. She stressed that Gaza needed more aid to get in immediately.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said Israel continues to tighten its siege on Gaza and to block relief aid and shelter supplies despite the ceasefire. He said Israel was disregarding the efforts of mediators and guarantor states, worsening the humanitarian catastrophe.

Qassem called on the mediating countries and their leaders to take urgent action to pressure all parties, prevent the crisis from deepening, and compel Israel to implement the ceasefire agreement. This report does not include a response from Israeli authorities.