Gaza Flood Crisis: 70,000 Tents Submerged as Heavy Rains Hit Displaced Camps

Heavy rainfall has submerged 70,000 tents in Gaza, displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians. Floodwaters soak living quarters while civil defense struggles with fuel shortages and destroyed equipment.

Heavy rainfall has submerged tens of thousands of tents housing Palestinians displaced by the ongoing conflict in Gaza, washing away shelters and soaking bedding amid the continuing blockade. Gaza authorities confirmed on Saturday that at least 70,000 tents had been flooded in the past 12 hours alone. This sudden deluge has affected tens of thousands of displaced people living in encampments across the territory.

Immediate Impact on Displaced Families

The territory's civil defence service reported receiving 1,500 distress calls from displaced residents seeking assistance as floodwaters rose rapidly. At a tent encampment in Gaza City, the scene was one of desperate adaptation and immediate danger. Some residents attempted to repair their damaged tents, while others used sandbags to reinforce the structures and prevent further water intrusion.

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Many families were busy moving their children out of flooded tents to safer, drier ground. The rapid rise of water left little time for preparation, forcing residents to act quickly to protect their youngest family members from the cold and damp conditions. The sheer volume of floodwater overwhelmed the temporary shelters, leaving many without dry places to rest or sleep.

Humanitarian Agencies Warn of Immediate Risks

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that displaced families living in flood-prone areas and damaged buildings are at immediate risk. In a statement shared on the platform X, OCHA noted that most of Gaza's 2.1 million residents remain displaced. Many are living in deteriorating tents that offer limited protection against worsening weather conditions.

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The agency expressed deep concern for families already affected and those most exposed to the deteriorating environmental conditions. OCHA highlighted the fragility of the current living situation, noting that the tents provide minimal insulation or defense against the elements. The warning underscores the vulnerability of the civilian population to natural disasters during a conflict.

Infrastructure Destruction Hinders Relief Efforts

Municipal and civil defence officials stated they are unable to cope with the storm due to severe fuel shortages and damage to essential equipment. Officials reported that Israel had destroyed hundreds of vehicles, including bulldozers and specialized pumps used to remove water, during the ongoing military operations. This destruction has left the territory without the mechanized capacity needed to manage large-scale flooding.

The lack of functional equipment means that relief efforts rely heavily on manual labor and limited resources. The destruction of infrastructure has compounded the difficulties faced by local authorities in responding to both the humanitarian crisis and natural weather events. Residents feel abandoned, with one displaced Gaza resident named Rafiq Ghattas stating that no one is checking on them as he stood barefoot in a large pool of rainwater.

Long-Term Vulnerability and Future Outlook

Residents have expressed deep anxiety about future rainfall, questioning how they will survive if storms continue. One displaced individual recalled sleeping on blankets spread on the floor for four days after rain flooded their bedding two weeks prior. The recurrence of such conditions has left many fearing for their safety and the health of their families.

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A US-brokered ceasefire last year called for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, but little progress has been made in improving living conditions. The continued blockade restricts the entry of shelters and construction materials, preventing the establishment of more permanent and weather-resistant housing. The combination of ongoing conflict, infrastructure damage, and lack of materials leaves the displaced population highly vulnerable to environmental hazards.