Gaza's Ministry of Women's Affairs reports that female-headed households have doubled as widows face food insecurity and ceasefire violations continue to impact civilians in the enclave.

Since the outbreak of the war, the number of households led by women in Gaza has doubled, creating a severe humanitarian crisis for families struggling to survive. According to the Gaza Ministry of Women's Affairs, women now head nearly one in four households in the region, leaving them responsible for providing basic necessities like food and clean water.

Impact on Widows and Families

The Ministry of Women's Affairs stated that the number of widows who lost their husbands during the conflict stands at 28,224. These women are currently raising children in deteriorating tents, facing extreme difficulties in securing enough food and water to sustain their families on a daily basis. The surge in female-headed households reflects the devastating demographic changes caused by the ongoing hostilities.

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Violence and Casualties

Amnesty International reported that Israeli attacks between October 10, 2025, and October 1, 2026, killed 274 women and girls and wounded 1,473 others. This period followed the implementation of a ceasefire agreement, yet violence against civilians continued. Earlier in April, UN Women estimated that air strikes and ground offensives between October 2023 and December 2025 had killed more than 38,000 women and girls.

Healthcare and Displacement

The infrastructure collapse has severely impacted healthcare, with over 150 Israeli evacuation orders displacing nearly a million women and girls. Amnesty International documented cases of women giving birth on shared beds or hospital floors, often during power cuts with limited anaesthetics. The siege of Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital in November 2023 contributed to the deaths of eight premature babies and the separation of 31 infants from their mothers.

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Reproductive Rights and Detention

Israeli attacks and the blockade have shut down all in vitro fertilization services in Gaza, destroying thousands of frozen embryos and cutting off access to fertility treatment. The Ministry of Women's Affairs recorded 4,000 miscarriages in the first six months of 2026, tripling the number from the previous period. Additionally, Amnesty documented the detention of at least 85 women without charge, who reported torture and sexual abuse after their release.

Ongoing Violations and Response

The Gaza Government Media Office reported 6,405 violations of the ceasefire deal on Tuesday, resulting in 1,690 deaths and 6,120 injuries among Palestinians. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has urged the UN and governments to ensure unobstructed access to humanitarian aid and reproductive healthcare. Amnesty International is calling for an investigation into whether Israel is deliberately preventing births, an act prohibited under the Genocide Convention.