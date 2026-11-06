Gaza Environmental Disaster: 82% Farmland Destroyed in War

Palestinian authorities report an environmental catastrophe with 82% of agricultural land ruined. Heavy rubble and untreated wastewater threaten health as infrastructure collapses across the enclave.

Palestinian authorities issued a stark warning on Friday regarding a catastrophic environmental and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The Palestinian Environment Quality Authority cited widespread devastation caused by Israel i military operations, stating that 82 percent of the territory's agricultural land has been completely destroyed. This assessment marks a critical point in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the severe degradation of essential natural resources and civilian infrastructure across the enclave.

Agricultural Collapse and Water Crisis

The core mechanism of this disaster involves the systematic dismantling of Gaza's food and water systems. According to the authority, 97 percent of olive trees and other fruit-bearing vegetation have been eliminated. This loss represents not only an ecological tragedy but also the destruction of a primary livelihood source for the local population. The water and sewage infrastructure suffered an 84 percent destruction rate, leaving the remaining population without functional sanitation services.

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The consequences of this infrastructure collapse are immediate and measurable. Approximately 120,000 cubic metres of untreated wastewater are discharged daily into streets and open water basins throughout Gaza. This volume, equivalent to roughly 31.7 million gallons, poses a severe public health risk by contaminating the limited remaining water supplies and spreading disease in densely populated areas. The lack of functional sewage systems exacerbates the conditions for residents already displaced by the violence.

Rubble Accumulation and Hazardous Waste

The physical debris from the conflict has reached staggering proportions, creating long-term environmental hazards. The authority estimates that between 61 million and 68 million tonnes of rubble now cover Gaza. This massive accumulation includes approximately 4 million tonnes of hazardous waste. A significant portion of this debris contains asbestos, a known carcinogen previously used in construction and insulation. The presence of at least 50,000 tonnes of asbestos dust and fragments in the rubble presents a severe chronic health threat to anyone exposed during cleanup or daily survival.

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This environmental assessment was released to coincide with the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. Observed annually on November 6, the day serves to highlight the specific legal and humanitarian obligations regarding environmental protection during armed conflicts. The authority used this platform to document the scale of the destruction, emphasizing that the damage extends beyond immediate casualties to permanent ecological scars.

West Bank Attacks and Property Seizures

The environmental violence extends beyond Gaza into the occupied West Bank, where the authority recorded 760 distinct environmental attacks between January 1, 2026, and the end of September. These incidents targeted the natural resources and agricultural viability of the region. Specifically, 203 attacks were directed at agricultural land and nature reserves, involving the bulldozing of olive groves and the seizure of land for military and settlement roads.

Forest and vegetation were also major targets, with 178 attacks documented. These incidents included the uprooting of thousands of trees, including an estimated 100,000 olive trees. The financial loss from this vegetation destruction is estimated at $67 million. Additional attacks targeted water security, with 37 incidents affecting wells and 35 impacting pipelines and irrigation networks. Food security was also compromised through 52 attacks on livestock and agricultural produce.

Human Cost and International Response

The environmental destruction is occurring alongside severe human casualties and infrastructure loss. Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 wounded in Gaza. The widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure has compounded the humanitarian emergency. The Palestinian Environment Quality Authority called on the international community to intervene and halt these violations. They emphasized the need to enable Palestinians to exercise control over and protect their natural resources from further exploitation and destruction.