Gaza Displaced Families Cope with Sanitation Crisis Amid Conflict

Photos from Khan Younis show makeshift toilets and bathing setups used by Palestinians displaced by war, underscoring urgent humanitarian needs.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to severe humanitarian challenges, with displaced families struggling to maintain basic sanitation. In Khan Younis , southern Gaza Strip, residents have constructed makeshift toilets and bathing areas near their tents.

Akram Awwad works on a locally manufactured toilet, while Iman Mansour bathes her son Mohamed Shaban in a makeshift bathroom. Wateen Darwish walks past her family's makeshift toilet, and Sila Darwish pours water into it. Khaled Kollab cleans a drainage pit in front of his family's tent. These images, captured by AP photographers on June 3, 2026, highlight the daily struggle for hygiene and dignity amid the crisis





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Gaza Sanitation Displaced Families Humanitarian Crisis Khan Younis Makeshift Toilets

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