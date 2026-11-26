The Gaza Health Ministry reports 74,772 Palestinians killed since October 2023. Recent strikes in Gaza City and Deir al Balah add to casualties while Israel threatens new offensives.

At least 19 Palestinians have been killed and 48 others wounded across Gaza in the past 48 hours, underscoring the relentless nature of the ongoing military campaign. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 18 individuals died in fresh Israeli attacks, while one additional person succumbed to wounds sustained in earlier strikes. This latest surge in violence has deepened the humanitarian crisis in the strip, where infrastructure continues to collapse and civilian safety remains precarious.

Three separate Israeli strikes targeted densely populated areas in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of nine Palestinians. These attacks add to the cumulative death toll from the war, which began in October 2023 and has now reached 74,772. The number of wounded individuals has climbed to 176,298, creating an overwhelming burden on a healthcare system that is struggling to function amidst the destruction.

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Specific incidents highlight the lethal precision of recent operations in central Gaza. In Deir al Balah, an Israeli air strike targeted a residential apartment building, killing Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, 56, and his wife, Abeer Mohammed Abu Nada, 49. Eyewitnesses confirmed the identities of the victims and reported that others were injured in the explosion, adding to the growing list of civilian casualties in residential zones.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces blew up Palestinian homes and other structures near the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Demolitions occurred amid heavy gunfire, with two powerful explosions heard across large parts of the region. This destruction of housing units exacerbates the already critical shelter crisis, displacing thousands of residents who remain in the central corridor of the strip.

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Northern Gaza also experienced significant violence, with a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital reporting the arrival of bodies from an attack on the al-Shati refugee camp. Locals stated that an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in the camp, killing three people and wounding another. The injured individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, illustrating the continued risk to civilians even in areas previously subjected to intense ground operations.

The health ministry noted that the death toll from Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, had risen to 1,705. Additionally, 6,163 people have been wounded during this period, and the bodies of 851 Palestinians have been recovered. These figures provide a stark contrast to the intended stability of a ceasefire, highlighting the fragility of current agreements and the persistent threat to civilian safety.

Amid the escalating violence, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued warnings regarding potential new military operations. Katz threatened a new offensive in Gaza that could displace up to 1 million Palestinians. This statement signals a possible escalation in military strategy, which would have profound implications for the remaining civilian population and humanitarian aid operations in the territory.

The combination of ongoing strikes, home demolitions, and political rhetoric creates an unstable environment for residents. International observers and aid organizations continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation. The persistent violence and infrastructure destruction hinder recovery efforts and prolong the humanitarian suffering of the Gaza population.

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The relentless attacks have also drawn attention to the treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, where reports indicate starvation and neglect. These conditions add another layer of complexity to the conflict, as families on both sides face separation and hardship. The international community remains divided on how to address the root causes of the violence and the path toward a sustainable resolution.

As the death toll rises and displacement threats loom, the outlook for peace remains distant. The continued bombardment of civilian areas and the demolition of homes serve to deepen the trauma experienced by the Gaza population. Without immediate intervention, the cycle of violence and retribution is likely to persist, causing further loss of life and destruction.