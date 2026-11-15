Gaza Civil Defense Recovers 70 Bodies From Rubble In Northern Strip

Gaza's Civil Defense unit recovers 70 bodies, including 10 children, from demolished homes in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, highlighting the ongoing crisis.

Gaza's Civil Defense unit has recovered seventy human remains from the devastated northern Gaza Strip, a discovery that underscores the persistent humanitarian tragedy in the region. The operation targeted areas in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, where two hundred thousand buildings and structures were destroyed or damaged by more than eighty percent of all bombardment. This latest recovery effort brings the total count of identified victims in this specific sweep to sixty, with ten of those deceased being children.

Recovery Operations In Destroyed Residential Zones

Military Civil Defense Major Hamed Abdel Qader stated that the deceased were unearthed from beneath the ruins of twenty homes within a residential complex in Beit Lahia. Additional remains were extracted from the collapsed structures in Jabalia, also located in the northern sector of the strip. The team utilized two bulldozers and two transport trucks to complete the task, laboring for more than two hundred and thirty hours to retrieve the remains buried under the debris.

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Despite the heavy machinery deployed, the scale of the destruction remains overwhelming. The team faced more than sixty million tons of debris scattered across the region. Over two hundred thousand buildings and other structures were rendered uninhabitable or destroyed during the conflict. The sheer volume of rubble requires a monumental effort that local resources alone cannot sustain without significant international assistance.

Families Seek Dignified Burial For Victims

Bilal al-Sharif, speaking on behalf of the families of the deceased, described the emotional toll of the recovery. He explained that the martyrs were denied their basic right to have their bodies laid to rest for many long months. The families feel a mix of grief and pride, insisting that the dead must be honored and buried in a manner befitting their human dignity. They were kept from saying goodbye to their loved ones until now.

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The Civil Defense unit reported that they are no longer burying one or two martyrs at a time. Instead, the operation involves retrieving entire families who have remained buried beneath the rubble for years. This shift highlights the severity of the loss, with two thousand seven hundred families in the strip having been entirely wiped out since the conflict began in October two thousand twenty-three.

Ongoing Death Toll And Search Challenges

Despite the recovery of seventy bodies, the work is far from complete. The remains of ninety more people have yet to be removed from the work sites in Beit Lahia and Jabalia. Civil Defense officials estimate that more than eight thousand people are still missing and believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. The situation is described as the world's largest mass grave, with bodies remaining under the ruins of homes that were once safe.

Recovery teams have witnessed scenes that are impossible to bear. During field search and recovery operations, they have been confronted with entire families buried together under the ruins. The initial reliance on rudimentary tools like shovels, pickaxes, and bare hands has given way to heavy equipment, but the pace remains slow. The stench of death and decomposition continues to linger in the air as workers toil in hazardous conditions.

Future Prospects And International Calls

The path forward for recovery involves removing more than sixty million tons of debris. Estimates suggest it would take seven years for one hundred trucks to remove all debris across Gaza. More than three-quarters of roads are damaged, and unexploded ordnance plus Israeli booby traps beneath the debris pose deadly threats to recovery workers. Over seventy-four thousand Palestinians have been killed since the war began.

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Major Hamed Abdel Qader called on all international organizations and relevant bodies to intervene urgently. He emphasized the need to provide the resources needed to recover the remaining bodies. Bilal al-Sharif noted that this makes it imperative to stand alongside the teams carrying out this work. The families and officials agree that providing adequate equipment is essential to complete the task and allow families to bid their farewell.