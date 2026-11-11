Gaza-Born Democratic Socialist Ahmed Moor Launches 2028 Senate Bid Against Fetterman

Ahmed Moor, a Gaza-born Democratic socialist, announced a 2028 Senate campaign to challenge Sen. John Fetterman in Pennsylvania on healthcare and housing.

Ahmed Moor, a Gaza-born Democratic socialist, has announced that he is launching a campaign to challenge Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for his seat in the 2028 election. Moor made the announcement in a post on X, in which he said he is running for the United States Senate in Pennsylvania. The move sets up an early challenge to Fetterman from a candidate who is positioning himself on the left of the Democratic Party.

In his announcement, Moor framed his candidacy around ending the conflict in Iran and advancing a platform he calls the dignity agenda. According to the outlet that reported his remarks, that agenda includes free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing. Moor also said he is calling for accountability for genocide, and he directed that call at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and at corruption.

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Moor Platform Centers on the Dignity Agenda

Moor's campaign rests on three core policy pledges: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing. He presented these as the practical components of the dignity agenda, which he described as his central governing priority. He also said he is running to end the war in Iran, placing foreign policy alongside domestic cost-of-living concerns in his first public statement.

Moor told the outlet that he is not really running against Fetterman. Instead, he said he is running for good government and for the rule of law. He added that he believes in America and in the country's capacity for renewal and for redressing wrongs within its own borders. Moor acknowledged that he is facing an uphill battle in the race, a candid assessment that signals the scale of the challenge he expects to face.

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The campaign has also begun building its staff. Moor has hired Rasha Mubarak as finance director. According to the outlet, Mubarak has worked on the political campaigns of Rep. Rashida Tlaib and former Rep. Cori Bush, giving the Moor operation a finance chief with experience in progressive campaigns.

Moor Background Shapes Campaign Message

Moor's personal history plays a central role in how he describes his candidacy. According to the outlet, he and his family moved to Philadelphia when he was a child. His family later moved back to the region, living in Ramallah in the West Bank for three years, but left after the second intifada started in 2000. After Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Moor became a dues-paying member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists.

Moor attended Roxborough High School and the University of Pennsylvania, and later earned a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University. Before graduate school, he worked in New York at Swiss Re Capital Markets, a global reinsurance firm. His career then shifted from finance to journalism, which took him to Beirut, where he covered the 2011 revolution in Egypt as a freelancer for the Guardian and other outlets.

Moor later spent eight years in Jordan, where he launched and ran a venture capital-backed lending organization for small businesses in Jordan and Egypt. Before returning to Philadelphia five years ago, he had built that business career abroad. He and his wife moved back to the city to raise their three daughters. While there, Moor weighed in on foreign policy in op-eds and served on the boards of local community organizations, including the People's Media Fund and the Parent Infant Center in West Philadelphia. He has also served as a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace.

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Broader Views on Socialism Among Democrats

Moor's campaign comes as polling shows strong interest in socialist ideas within the Democratic base. According to a CBS News/YouGov survey, 58 percent of Democrats had a positive view of socialism, while 32 percent had a positive view of capitalism. Those figures suggest that a candidate running on expansive public programs such as free healthcare and free childcare may find an audience among Democratic voters.

The survey results do not, however, measure how Democrats would vote in a Pennsylvania Senate primary, and they do not address whether voters would back a challenge to an incumbent senator. Fetterman, a Democrat, is the sitting senator Moor is seeking to unseat. The source reporting does not describe any response from Fetterman's office to Moor's announcement.

The next concrete milestone identified in the reporting is the 2028 election, when the Pennsylvania Senate seat will be contested. Until then, the campaign's policy platform, its staffing decisions, and its fundraising will be the main indicators of how far the bid can develop. The reporting does not specify additional dates or procedures for the campaign at this stage.