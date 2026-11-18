Martha Niebling and Trevor Scott showcase the new 17,000-square-foot ice sculpture at Lone Star Christmas featuring Hogwarts Castle slides.

We Are Austin host Trevor Scott traveled to Grapevine, Texas, for a special holiday broadcast from Gaylord Texan Resort. The segment highlights the Lone Star Christmas event, which has expanded its offerings with new attractions and renovations for the upcoming season.

New Harry Potter Ice Attractions Unveiled

Martha Niebling from Gaylord Texan guided Trevor through a spectacular new frozen experience called ice! featuring Harry Potter. This attraction spans 17,000 square feet and features 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. Guests encounter familiar scenes from the beloved stories, including the Sorting Hat, the Hogwarts Express, and the Great Hall.

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One of the most impressive sights is Hogwarts Castle, which includes six two-story ice slides for guests of all ages. Martha Niebling described the slide room as ice architecture rather than just sculpture. Visitors receive warm parkas before entering the chilled environment to enjoy the detailed displays.

Resort Renovations and Atrium Displays

The holiday magic begins in the Lone Star Atrium, which transforms into a wonderland with approximately 2.5 million twinkling lights. Guests can view dazzling light shows from the balconies of newly renovated guest rooms. Gaylord Texan has refreshed all 1,814 guest rooms, adding a renovated steakhouse and a new underground lounge.

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Martha Niebling and Trevor Scott explored the extensive decorations that define the event. The atrium features towering Christmas decorations, festive ornaments, and a large Christmas tree. These elements combine to create a visually stunning environment for visitors attending the resort holiday events.

Festive Character Meet-and-Greets

Families can meet Piney, the resort's new Christmas tree character, during a special holiday character breakfast. Santa Claus has a newly designed space for families to capture holiday photos and share their wishes. Mrs. Claus welcomes children for a cozy storytime featuring cookies and milk.

The event includes various festive activities beyond the ice sculptures. Trevor Scott and Martha Niebling engaged with these characters to demonstrate the family-friendly nature of the resort. The schedule includes creative opportunities such as gingerbread decorating for attendees.

The Art of Ice Sculpting and Season Finale

Creating the ice! featuring Harry Potter requires approximately six weeks of work. Artists use chainsaws, chisels, and specialized tools to transform enormous blocks of ice into intricate sculptures. The attraction uses 25 different colors of ice to create breathtaking visual effects throughout the experience.

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The frozen wonderland concludes with a crystal-clear, life-sized Nativity scene. This traditional display provides a serene end to the Harry Potter journey. The combination of modern entertainment and traditional holiday symbols defines the Lone Star Christmas season at Gaylord Texan.