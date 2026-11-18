Gaylord Texan resorts new Wizarding World ice exhibit runs through January 3 featuring 40 global carvers and Harry Potter themes in North Texas.

The Gaylord Texan resort in North Texas has officially launched its annual holiday transformation, introducing a massive new ice attraction themed around the beloved Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This unique seasonal exhibit serves as the centerpiece of the resort's Lone Star Christmas celebration, inviting visitors to step into a frozen landscape filled with familiar magical scenes and intricate ice sculptures.

Wizarding World Ice Exhibit Features

Guests entering the main attraction are greeted by a climate-controlled environment maintained at a steady 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the integrity of the massive ice structures. The 17,000-square-foot space is designed to immerse visitors in the Harry Potter universe, featuring detailed recreations of the Sorting Hat, the Hogwarts Express, and the iconic Great Hall. To ensure comfort during the visit, the Gaylord Texan provides every guest with a cozy parka before they step inside the chilly exhibit.

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Martha Niebling Explains Ice Architecture

Martha Niebling from the Gaylord Texan distinguishes the display from simple decorations by describing the Hogwarts Castle slide room as ice architecture rather than mere sculpture. She highlights the global expertise behind the creation, noting that the resort brings in 40 master ice carvers from across the world, including specialists from Harbin, China. These artists dedicate approximately six weeks to transforming enormous blocks of clear ice into the intricate scenes that visitors now enjoy.

Artistic Process and Color Techniques

The construction process requires a diverse array of tools, ranging from heavy-duty chainsaws for initial shaping to delicate carving instruments for fine details. Martha Niebling emphasizes that the team utilizes 25 different colors of ice throughout the attraction to add depth and visual interest to the final product. This technical skill and artistic vision result in a breathtaking celebration of holiday wonder that appeals to both lifelong fans of the franchise and casual observers alike.

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Lone Star Christmas Season Details

The broader Lone Star Christmas event at the Gaylord Texan encompasses more than just the ice exhibit, offering snow tubing, ice skating, and other festive activities for families. The entire celebration is scheduled to run through January 3, providing residents and travelers in North Texas with an extended window to experience the holiday magic. The resort encourages visitors to treat the outing as an overnight getaway, allowing guests to explore the attractions and retreat to their rooms after a full day of excitement.

North Texas Holiday Travel Opportunities

This launch marks a significant addition to the winter tourism landscape in the North Texas region, combining high-concept entertainment with traditional holiday festivities. The presence of the Harry Potter theme draws in a specific demographic of fans, while the ice sculptures offer broad appeal for general holiday seekers. As the Gaylord Texan prepares for the remainder of the season, the attraction stands as a testament to the resort's commitment to creating memorable and immersive experiences for its guests.