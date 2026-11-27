CBS News anchor Gayle King is taking leave until December 7 following her husband Scott Miller's recent diagnosis. Details on her family support and return schedule are confirmed.

CBS News anchor Gayle King is stepping away from her regular broadcasting duties to support her husband, Scott Miller, following a recent health diagnosis. The 71-year-old media personality announced that she will miss the upcoming week of television broadcasts to focus on family matters and provide care during this challenging period for the couple.

Scott Miller Diagnosis Family Support

While specific medical details regarding Scott Miller's condition remain undisclosed to the public, CBS has confirmed that King requires time away from the studio. A representative stated that the network is respecting the family's privacy as they navigate this difficult time. King is scheduled to return to her regular broadcasting responsibilities during the week beginning December 7.

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Scott Miller is a well-known figure in his own right and has been married to King since 2020. The couple has built a family together since their wedding, welcoming their first child, Luca, in 2021. They later expanded their family with the birth of their second child, Grayson, in 2024. Miller has remained a steady presence in King's personal life as she continues her high-profile career in journalism.

Gayle King Divorce History Parenting

King has previously spoken openly about her earlier marriage to ex-husband William Bumpus, which lasted for 11 years before ending in divorce. She has been candid about the challenges of that relationship, including disclosing that she caught Bumpus cheating with a friend in June 1990. She recalled confronting him at the time, expressing her disbelief at his actions while trying to manage the impact on their young children.

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During a 2024 episode of The Pivot podcast, King reflected on how she and Bumpus handled their separation. She noted that their children were only four and five years old at the time. Despite the pain of infidelity, King emphasized the importance of co-parenting and maintaining a healthy relationship between her children and their father for their emotional well-being.

Career Balance Family Priorities

King has consistently prioritized her role as a mother over professional accolades when necessary. She once turned down a major job opportunity because her then-husband opposed the move, fearing it would disrupt family stability. She explained that while she was eager for the career advancement, she believed it was crucial for her children to have a consistent and good relationship with both parents.

She stated that success holds no value if children are not happy, healthy, and adjusted. This philosophy guided her decision to stay in her current location and maintain family unity, even when it meant passing up significant professional opportunities. Her ex-husband, William Bumpus, shared similar sentiments about being present in the lives of their children, Kirby and William Jr., after their separation.

Space Travel Grandmother Role

Beyond her television work, King has embraced her role as a grandmother with enthusiasm. Last year, she enlisted the help of her grandson, Luca, for her historic Blue Origin space flight. She asked him to choose a favorite stuffed animal to accompany her on the journey and keep her company, naming the toy Gyla.

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This personal touch highlights the balance King maintains between her public persona and private family life. Her ability to navigate high-stakes career moments while remaining deeply connected to her children and grandchildren underscores her commitment to family values. As she returns to work next month, her audience looks forward to her resuming anchor duties with renewed perspective.