Gayle King’s son-in-law, Virgil Miller, dead at 45 after ‘courageous’ battle with cancer
Virgil Miller’s death was announced to “CBS Mornings” staff on Friday.
Gayle King’s son-in-law, Virgil Miller, has died at age 45 after a “courageous” battle with cancer, Page Six can confirm. Miller’s death was announced to “CBS Mornings” staff by Executive Producer Jon Tower in an internal memo on Friday,“Mornings Family – I’m sorry to be delivering this sad news,” Tower began his message, as he shared that King’s son-in-law passed over the Thanksgiving holiday after a “courageous battle with cancer.
”Gayle King’s son-in-law, Virgil Miller, has died at age 45 after a “courageous” battle with cancer, Page Six can confirm.
“Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children. We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time,” Tower wrote in the memo. Page Six has reached out to King for comment. When reached by Page Six on Friday, CBS Mornings had no comment.
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