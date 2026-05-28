Gayle King Recounts Discovering Husband's Infidelity in Graphic Detail on Podcast

In a candid interview, CBS Mornings host Gayle King describes the moment she walked in on her then-husband William Bumpus with another woman, a family friend, in their home. She shares the emotional details of the confrontation and reflects on the aftermath, including Bumpus's later apology and their co-parenting relationship.

Gayle King has opened up about the painful discovery of her ex-husband William Bumpus 's infidelity during their marriage, which lasted from 1982 until their divorce in 1993.

The CBS Mornings co-host, now 71, recounted the shocking moment she returned home unannounced to their marital residence and found Bumpus with another woman-a person King had once considered a family friend. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, King described arriving at the house with their two young children, William Jr. and Kirby, who were toddlers at the time.

She explained that as she attempted to enter, her husband emerged hastily wearing only a towel and desperately tried to block her entrance, warning that someone was inside. Initially, King was skeptical and unaware of any intruder, but his persistent resistance prompted her to search the house. She eventually found the woman hiding behind a door, also wrapped in a towel. King confronted the woman, expressing disbelief at her presence and actions.

The affair was a profound betrayal, especially given the woman's own marriage and young children. Prior to the confrontation, King had experienced a nagging suspicion after overhearing the woman compliment Bumpus on his tennis skills, an incident that raised her alarm. When she questioned Bumpus, he dismissed her concerns, a move King characterized as gaslighting.

Nevertheless, the full truth only became undeniable when she witnessed it firsthand. Bumpus has since publicly apologized, acknowledging the gravity of his mistake and praising King's grace and dedication to their children, emphasizing her role as a wonderful wife, mother, and co-parent. The revelation offers a deeply personal look at the impact of infidelity and the resilience required to navigate such a public and private crisis.

King's narrative underscores the emotional turmoil of betrayal within a long-term relationship and highlights the complexities of co-parenting after a devastating breach of trust. The story also reflects on the lasting effects of such events on all parties involved, including children and extended family circles. Through her account, King provides insight into her own journey of processing the affair and maintaining dignity amid profound heartbreak





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gayle King Infidelity William Bumpus Call Her Daddy Betrayal Marriage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gayle King's personal and professional experiencesGayle King's experiences reveal personal growth, her support for Savannah Guthrie, her remark on a red flag, and her commitment to CBS Mornings despite rumors of her leaving the network. She discusses her marriage and her self-awareness in recognizing infidelity and communication red flags, emphasizing how she didn't suspect the extent of her husband's infidelity 28 years ago. She also clarifies that she is staying on CBS Mornings despite the rumors about her departure from the network.

Read more »

Why Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey butted heads over rumors they’re ‘secretly gay’The “CBS Mornings” co-host addressed the rumors about the pair’s relationship on Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Read more »

William Bumpus Apologizes for Cheating on Gayle King Decades Ago; King Opens Up About Infidelity on PodcastWilliam Bumpus, ex-husband of Gayle King, publicly apologizes for cheating on her in 1990, after King shared the story on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. King recounts finding him with her best friend, while Bumpus expresses remorse and gratitude for their co-parenting. Also covered: King's on-air slur and her commitment to CBS.

Read more »

Gayle King's Ex-Husband William Bumpus Apologizes After She Reveals Infidelity on PodcastWilliam Bumpus issues a public apology to Gayle King and their family after she shared the details of catching him cheating with a family friend during their marriage on the Call Her Daddy podcast. He expresses regret, acknowledges his past mistakes, and praises King's co-parenting and support.

Read more »