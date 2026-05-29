Gayle King Recalls Walking in on Ex-Husband's Affair and Responds to His Fresh Public Apology

Gayle King detailed the painful moment she discovered her ex-husband William Bumpus cheating, nearly 40 years ago, during a podcast interview. Bumpus subsequently issued a renewed public apology, which King acknowledged with surprise but appreciation, noting both have healed over time.

Gayle King has publicly shared a deeply personal and painful memory from her past, recounting the moment she discovered her ex-husband William Bumpus in a state of infidelity.

The CBS Mornings co-host, now 71, was married to Bumpus from 1982 to 1993. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she detailed the shocking event that occurred nearly four decades ago when she returned home unannounced from Washington, DC, with their two young children and found him in their marital home with a woman she had considered a family friend.

She described walking in on the pair, both naked underneath bathrobes, and her husband's desperate attempts to prevent her from entering the house. After a confrontation, she found the woman cowering behind a door. This revelation prompted a fresh public apology from Bumpus, shared via TMZ, in which he took full responsibility for his actions, referenced his own 2016 public apology, and expressed respect for King's right to tell her story.

King, in turn, expressed surprise that he commented publicly, noting that he 'never talks,' but she appreciated his statement, acknowledging the pain of the past while emphasizing that both have healed and moved on. She highlighted that the significant passage of time is why she can discuss the incident candidly today. The incident also involved their children, William Jr. and Kirby, who were toddlers at the time and were outside with their nanny.

King admitted to having suspicions before the discovery, recalling an interaction where the friend complimented Bumpus on his tennis skills, which raised her instincts, but her husband dismissed her concerns, a move she described as gaslighting. This is not the first time Bumpus has addressed the affair; in 2016, he told Page Six that he had been 'haunted' by his choice, publicly apologized for the 'major transgression,' and praised King for her grace, her parenting, and her co-parenting, expressing gratitude for her role in his and their children's lives





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gayle King William Bumpus Infidelity Apology Call Her Daddy Podcast CBS Mornings Co-Parenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gayle King's Ex-Husband William Bumpus Apologizes After She Reveals Infidelity on PodcastWilliam Bumpus issues a public apology to Gayle King and their family after she shared the details of catching him cheating with a family friend during their marriage on the Call Her Daddy podcast. He expresses regret, acknowledges his past mistakes, and praises King's co-parenting and support.

Read more »

Gayle King's Painful Past: The Affair that Ended Her Marriage to William BumpusGayle King reflects on her 11-year marriage to William Bumpus, which ended after she caught him cheating with a close friend. King discusses the incident, her attempts to save the marriage, and the lasting impact of the affair on their family.

Read more »

Gayle King Reacts to Ex-Husband William Bumpus’ Apology After Cheating Scandal: ‘I Was Surprised’Gayle King reacts to ex-husband William Bumpus' apology for cheating on her with her best friend in 1990, saying she 'appreciated' his words

Read more »

How Gayle King feels about ex-husband William Bumpus’ apology for ‘painful’ cheating scandalThe news anchor was taken aback by her ex-husband’s public declaration.

Read more »