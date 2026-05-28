They were married from 1982 to 1993.

J.Lo Reportedly Back in Contact With Ex Who ‘Never Got Over’ Her After Cheating Scandal— ‘She Hasn’t Shut the Door Either’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleGayle King Finally Speaks Out on Her Ex-Husband’s Apology for Cheating on Her with Her Best Friend: ‘Very Painful’ Gayle King Finally Speaks Out on Her Ex-Husband’s Apology for Cheating on Her with Her Best Friend: ‘Very Painful’Bumpus, who had previously apologized publicly to King and their children, issued another apology the same day the podcast aired. In a statement shared with, he said, “My deepest apologies to Gayle, to our daughter Kirby and her husband, Virgil, to our son William and his wife, Elise, and to our three grandchildren, for the pain I caused decades ago.

Those actions were mine. I have long owned them — including publicly in my own words in 2016, which still stand.

” Gayle King Suspects ‘Somebody Knows Something’ About Nancy Case After Sources Identify Kidnappers’ ‘Simple’ Motive Sutton Foster Confessed to ‘Feeling Alone’ Right Before Report of Hugh Jackman Relationship Issues Amid Ex-Wife Drama He continued, “Gayle has every right to share what was a painful chapter that changed the trajectory of our marriage and our family nearly forty years ago. I respect her right to tell her story, and that’s where I’ll leave it.

” Bumpus added that he is “endlessly grateful to Gayle,” and that despite the past, they “remain in a good place. ”on Thursday, May 28, King said she was “surprised” by Bumpus’ latest apology but “appreciated what he had to say” about what was a “very painful time” in her life.

“But people need to understand that anybody who has been through it knows how painful it is,” she told the outlet. “But I also know that you can go through it and get through it on the other side. ” She emphasized that Bumpus’ infidelity happened long ago and that both of them have “healed” and “moved on.

” King noted, “The reason why I can talk about it so candidly, to be honest with you, is because … so much time has passed. I’m in a really great place, and so is he. ” Related: Sutton Foster Shares About Stress Relief Amid Reports Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Wants ‘Closure’ from Her After Affair Rumorspodcast, King reflected on the moment she found out Bumpus was cheating on her with her friend after returning home early with their kids.

“He comes flying out of the room. He’s got a towel on, and he goes, ‘You can’t come in,’” King recalled, saying her reaction was, “What do you mean I can’t come in? What are you talking about? ” Eventually, King found one of her close friends “cowering behind the door in my towel.

” She remembered confronting her: “’I can’t believe that you are here and that you are doing this. I can’t believe that you are doing this. ’ And I even said, ‘I thought we were friends! ’ It sounded so pitiful.

” King quickly asked her nanny to take the kids to a different room to shield them from the heartbreaking scene. She told Cooper that she was desperate to keep Bumpus’ affair private, explaining, “Because I was thinking, ‘The kids are here. I don’t want anybody to know. ’ That was my main thought — I don’t want anybody to know… I kept thinking, I don’t want it to be a scene because they’re little.

They know this person. ”Hugh Jackman Faces More Negative News Amid Report His Ex-Wife ‘Turned’ Hollywood ‘Against’ Him Following Alleged Sutton Foster AffairHarry Officially Not Invited to ‘Royal Wedding of the Year’ After His Cousin Reportedly ‘Banned’ Him from ‘Ruining the Special Day’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleThe Real Reason Barron Didn’t Attend His Brother’s Wedding After Melania Was Accused of Distancing Him from His SiblingsSutton Foster Shares About Stress Relief Amid Reports Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Wants ‘Closure’ from Her After Affair Rumors Phil Collins Says He Declined to Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but Would"Contemplate" Future Live PerformancesTrump’s Freedom 250 Concert Announcement Sparks Chaos Among Lineup





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