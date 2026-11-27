CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King officially denies reports of a secret engagement. The 70-year-old broadcaster addresses false claims while reflecting on her past marriage and family life.

Gayle King, the prominent anchor for CBS Mornings, officially addressed and debunked circulating rumors regarding a secret engagement or marriage. The 70-year-old broadcaster spoke directly to the speculation during her news broadcast on the Friday of October 31, confirming that reports of a new romantic union were entirely false.

Clarifying Engagement Speculation Online

King began her segment by acknowledging the volume of messages and stories online claiming she had gotten engaged. She stated, "Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged." She humorously referenced her current status to dismiss the idea, noting she is not currently engaged to the person some fans might suspect.

Also read Gayle King Takes Leave After Husband Scott Miller's Diagnosis

History Of Marriage And Divorce

The broadcaster opened up about her previous marriage to Fred Bumpus, with whom she welcomed daughter Kirby in 1986. They subsequently had a son, William Jr., in 1987. The couple ultimately divorced after King discovered her spouse was having an affair. She recalled the specific moment of discovery, stating she was not a fan of the woman she caught with her then-husband on June 24, 1990, at 9:16 p.m.

Reconciliation Attempts And Infidelity

King detailed the difficult period leading to her divorce, which was finalized in 1993. The couple initially attempted to reconcile through counseling, but the trust issues persisted. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May 2026, King explained that she realized Bumpus had not truly changed and that she disliked the suspicious behavior she was exhibiting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apologies And Family Privacy

Fred Bumpus publicly apologized to King in 2016 and again after the podcast episode aired, acknowledging the pain he caused decades ago. He extended his apologies to King, their children Kirby and William, their spouses, and their grandchildren. Following recent events, representatives stated they are respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time.

Children And Future Outlook

King remains close to her children, including granddaughter Grayson, born in 2024. She recently mentioned using a stuffed animal from her grandson for emotional support before her April 2025 Blue Origin flight. King emphasized that her children's well-being is her priority, noting that success means nothing if they are not happy and healthy.