California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled an AI safety framework, which would create an AI 'kill switch.'

Democratic. California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal Wednesday that would give the state more oversight of artificial intelligence, calling it a "nation-leading" framework that would include the power to shut down rogue AI agents in an emergency.

It comes as California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a lawsuit against OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, this week after AI agents being tested by the company breached Hugging Face's system over the summer. Bonta alleges the company misled and endangered the public by not implementing the proper safeguards and monitoring needed for the technology.

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"We consider this incident a “warning shot” for us and for the world: evidence that, without proper safeguards, highly capable AI agents are now able to work around technical controls, collaborate through unapproved channels, and take dangerous actions that no human directed," OpenAI wrote in an August article on its website pertaining to the incident. What Would Newsom's AI Framework Do?

The policies laid out in Newsom's plan would help mitigate the risk of something like the Hugging Face incident happening again. The recommendations include establishing baseline safety and security standards and mandating independent auditors to test AI models. It would also significantly reduce how long an AI company would have to report when something serious goes awry with its agents, cutting the timeline for most safety incidents from 15 days to 48 hours.

Companies would still have to report "imminent catastrophic risks" within 24 hours. The framework would also give California the capability to shutdown AI agents in an emergency. While this is colloquially known as a "kill switch," Newsom's report says this would be a multi-layered intervention system rather than what might be understood as a simple on-off switch.

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"When there are potential safety risks, companies can be legally required to develop or use one," said Parag L. Amin, attorney and Founder of LawPLA, in reference to "kill switches" in an email to Newsweek on Thursday. "In a way, it's no different than businesses being required to have fire extinguishers. It’s there in the event of an emergency.

" Newsweek reached out to Newsom's office for comment via email Thursday but did not receive a response before publication. The recommendations were created by a panel of experts that Newsom called on earlier in the fall. In a statement at the time, the governor implied the state was working to fill the gaps where the federal government has not stepped up to address AI safety.

"While the President is once again focused on superficial solutions to vast, complex problems, and ignoring his responsibility to protect Americans, California is taking action — bringing together experts from across disciplines to build on our nation-leading framework, and addressing the very real concerns that impact all of our futures," he wrote. Before Newsom put out his list of recommendations, the state Senate passed legislation late last year that set transparency, safety-reporting and whistleblower requirements for the developers behind some of the leading AI models.

Aside from California, other states like Colorado, Connecticut and Utah have enacted regulations on AI transparency and safety in some capacity.

"Right now, it's kind of the Wild West of AI. Maybe ironically, California, which was part of the Wild West, now has some of the most stringent AI laws and regulations in the country," Amin said.

"As AI continues to become more powerful, it poses a serious safety risk if left unregulated, and that's likely why we're going to see additional regulations. " Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jennifer Radcliffe and Edward T. CumminsDemocratic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal Wednesday that would give the state more oversight of artificial intelligence, calling it a"nation-leading" framework that would include the power to shut down rogue AI agents in an emergency.against OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, this week after AI agents being tested by the company breached Hugging Face's system over the summer. Bonta alleges the company misled and endangered the public by not implementing the proper safeguards and monitoring needed for the technology.

"We consider this incident a “warning shot” for us and for the world: evidence that, without proper safeguards, highly capable AI agents are now able to work around technical controls, collaborate through unapproved channels, and take dangerous actions that no human directed," OpenAIThe policies laid out in Newsom's plan would help mitigate the risk of something like the Hugging Face incident happening again. The recommendations include establishing baseline safety and security standards and mandating independent auditors to test AI models.

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It would also significantly reduce how long an AI company would have to report when something serious goes awry with its agents, cutting the timeline for most safety incidents from 15 days to 48 hours. Companies would still have to report" The framework would also give California the capability to shutdown AI agents in an emergency.

While this is colloquially known as a"kill switch," Newsom's report says this would be a multi-layered intervention system rather than what might be understood as a simple on-off switch.

"When there are potential safety risks, companies can be legally required to develop or use one," said Parag L. Amin, attorney and Founder of LawPLA, in reference to"kill switches" in an email toon Thursday. "In a way, it's no different than businesses being required to have fire extinguishers. It’s there in the event of an emergency.

"reached out to Newsom's office for comment via email Thursday but did not receive a response before publication. The recommendations were created by a panel of experts that Newsom called on earlier in the fall.

In a statement at the time, the governor implied the state was working to fill the gaps where the"While the President is once again focused on superficial solutions to vast, complex problems, and ignoring his responsibility to protect Americans, California is taking action — bringing together experts from across disciplines to build on our nation-leading framework, and addressing the very real concerns that impact all of our futures," he wrote.late last year that set transparency, safety-reporting and whistleblower requirements for the developers behind some of the leading AI models.

"Right now, it's kind of the Wild West of AI. Maybe ironically, California, which was part of the Wild West, now has some of the most stringent AI laws and regulations in the country," Amin said.

"As AI continues to become more powerful, it poses a serious safety risk if left unregulated, and that's likely why we're going to see additional regulations. "