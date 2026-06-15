Gavin Newsom Says Trump Directed Investigation Of He And His Wife

The California governor made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

Donald Trump Plans To Turn D.C. ’s Signature 250th Event Into His Own Rally MS NOW To Feature Sit Down With Barack Obama As Part Of Special Coverage Of Opening Of Former President’s New Center In ChicagoNewsom, who has emerged as one of the president’s most visible foes among Democrats, said that in recent days federal agents “have knocked on the doors of family, friends and former employees — not because they found a crime, because they’re simply trying to find one.

”‘Ask E. Jean’ Director Ivy Meeropol On Reports Justice Dept. Is Investigating Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll: “Unbelievable, Yet Not Surprising”Justice Department Explains Why It Cleared Paramount-Warner Bros Deal: “Not Likely To Result In Harm To Competition Or American Consumers” He said that the agents were “demanding records” and “abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents.

” “He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for president, because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit,” Newsom said in a statement on Monday. The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which did not immediately return a request for comment. It was unclear how long Newsom has been under investigation.

Newsom said that after calling for his arrest last year, Trump directed the DOJ to investigate him. The governor expressed particular anger at an investigation of his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, which he said he learned about in the past week.

“If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of our children,” Newsom said. “Donald Trump picked the wrong target. We have nothing to hide. His political operatives can take every record and read every page, but they will be looking in the wrong place, because if they really want to find corruption, look no further than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

” Among other things, Newsom cited Sunday’s event at the White House, a cage fight which was an extravaganza of promotional opportunities for the UFC, with dozens of sponsors displayed on the ring and viewers forced to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the event. The governor also put the investigation in the context of other DOJ probes of Trump’s political enemies, including former Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen.

Adam Schiff , Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and author E. Jean Carroll. At one point in his remarks, Newsom addressed Trump directly.

“You can subpoena my records, you can investigate me. You can harass me, put my name on every and any enemies list you have. But leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta,” he said. The governor and his aides last year started responding to Trump’s conduct with their own brash posts on social media.

Newsom has said that the posts mock Trump’s social media boasts and bluster, and are meant to highlight how much the president’s behavior has been normalized. Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one.

‘Only Murders’ Adds Tennant, Coughlan, Whittaker, Broadbent & More For Season 6Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gavin Newsom says Trump Justice Department is investigating himCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the Department of Justice is investigating him, claiming that President Donald Trump is targeting a “political enemy” despite no evidence the Democratic potential 2028 presidential contender has committed a crime.

Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wifeCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate him and his wife.

Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wifeCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate him and his wife.

Read more »

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wifeCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom says President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate him and his wife.

Read more »