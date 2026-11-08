Gavin Newsom’s sees dramatic shift in presidential odds after midterm election

The latest market activity marked a new low for the California Democrat as political betting shifts toward other potential contenders.

‘s hopes of making it to the White House may be taking a hit after the midterm elections, with his odds of winning the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination plunging to an all-time low Newsom’s chances briefly sank to just 7%, according to the latest market activity, marking a new low for the California Democrat as political betting shifts toward other potential contenders.

On the prediction market, Newsom was listed at 11% in the latest snapshot, with more than $28.3 million in trading volume tied to his 2028 presidential prospects. Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg attends a rally for Cait Conley on September 16, 2026 in Tarrytown, New York. The broader 2028 presidential market has attracted more than $1.3 billion in trading volume, underscoring the enormous interest in the race despite the election still being two years away.

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Newsom has been widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential contender after building a national profile through his clashes with President Trump and his efforts to position himself as a leading voice of the party. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the Stop the Power Grab rally at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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But the latest market movement suggests traders are increasingly looking elsewhere when wagering on who could emerge as the Democrats’ next presidential nominee. Prediction market odds reflect traders’ expectations and can shift sharply with political developments. They are not scientific polling or a definitive measure of a candidate’s chances. Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg attends a rally for Cait Conley on September 16, 2026 in Tarrytown, New York.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the Stop the Power Grab rally at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.