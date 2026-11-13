California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed his timetable to decide in a 2028 presidential run during a trip to an international climate conference in Turkey.

, revealing his political timetable during a trip to the COP31 international climate conference in Turkey where he delivered criticism of President Trump.

“I’ll make the determination at the beginning of the year, so we’ll spend the next few weeks with the family and make a decision early January,” Newsom told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, calling the midterm elections a “rebuke” of Trump. President Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Also read Gaza-Born Democratic Socialist Ahmed Moor Launches 2028 Senate Bid Against Fetterman

Newsom’s remarks elevate yet another international trip in which he praised California’s environmental policies and attacked Trump’s retreat from global climate pacts. The outgoing governor met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss expanding California’s climate partnership with Brazil, and he finalized a new climate agreement with Portugal, according to the governor’s office.

The governor and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom also visited a forestry training center to exchange wildfire lessons, and he joined governors and mayors — including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and London Mayor Sadiq Khan — at a gathering convened by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.this year has generally been paid for by wealthy benefactors who fund the California State Protocol Foundation, a nonprofit that has paid forGov.

Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Newsom visit the International Forestry Training Center in Antalya, Turkiye, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Newsom and his wife are currently the focus of federal investigations, and feds reportedly requested information about the Protocol Foundation’s donors and fundraisers in subpoenas. Investigators were seeking theand events, and any money used for the governor’s living and personal expenses, according to the San Francisco Standard. California Gov.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom speaks with attendees at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Newsom said this month’s election results have placed an obligation on his party to deliver.

“I’m particularly pleased with the outcome of the election, and I think the vast majority of people around the globe are very pleased with the outcome of the election as well,” he said. 🗣️ California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls US midterm results 'historic rebuke' of President Donald TrumpFor the second consecutive year, the Trump administration did not send a delegation to the annual summit, according to Newsom’s office. , who contrasted Gov.

-elect Xavier Becerra’s efforts to ingratiate himself with Democratic lawmakers in Sacramento to the outgoing governor’s focus.

“This will be a refreshing change. A Governor who spends time working with the legislature instead of junkets to Turkey,” Maviglio wrote on X.Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wade Crowfoot and Lauren Sanchez pose with officials from Portugal at COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye. U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. Newsom has played coy about his presidential ambitions, openly discussing the possibility while leaving himself room to walk away.

“I don’t know if she runs, but we’ll see,” Newsom said during a fly-fishing interview in Montana. “I wouldn’t run if she ran. ”California Gov. Gavin Christopher Newsom visits the University of Maryland Pavilion during COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Advertisement

Bekir Karacabey, left, guides California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the International Forestry Training Center in Antalya, Turkiye, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The claim elicited more than a few eyerolls among those in both Democratic and Republican political circles. But Newsom described a showdown between him and Harris as “mutual assured destruction,” pointing to their overlapping networks of friends and supporters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb co-chair an America Is All In event. AFP via Getty Images President Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Newsom visit the International Forestry Training Center in Antalya, Turkiye, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with attendees at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wade Crowfoot and Lauren Sanchez pose with officials from Portugal at COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye. U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. , Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

California Gov. Gavin Christopher Newsom visits the University of Maryland Pavilion during COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Bekir Karacabey, left, guides California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the International Forestry Training Center in Antalya, Turkiye, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb co-chair an America Is All In event.