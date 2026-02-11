Newsom Proposes at Least $1 Billion in California Film and TV Tax Credits

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed expanding the state film and TV tax credit program from $750 million to at least $1 billion annually, adding above-the-line salary credits and extending incentives through 2040.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed expanding the state film and television tax credit program from $750 million to at least $1 billion annually, his office announced Monday, Nov. 2.

The plan would add credits for above-the-line talent, including actors, directors, writers and producers, subject to caps. The proposal sets aside $100 million annually for independent productions, up from $74 million. It also offers a 5% credit boost to companies that commit to at least two distinct qualifying productions in California. Newsom wants to extend the tax credit sunset from five to 10 years, carrying the program through 2040 to provide more predictability and support long-term production investment.

Also read $1 Billion or Bust? Gavin Newsom Proposes Major California Film and TV Tax Credit Expansion

Newsom Urges Congress On Federal Revitalization Act

Newsom initially proposed raising the annual allocation from $330 million to $750 million in October 2024, and he and lawmakers delivered that expansion last year. Newsom reiterated his call for Congress to pass the federal Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act by the end of 2026. The bipartisan legislation would establish a 20% base tax credit for qualifying film, television and VFX projects produced in the United States.

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California created the modern entertainment industry and remains the capital of entertainment, Newsom said. He added that at least $1 billion in tax credits means more investment flowing into the economy and more opportunity across the industry, but said states cannot shoulder the cost alone. Newsom's office said the $750 million credit has resulted in $8.24 billion to $8.25 billion in direct production spending to date.

That includes $5.3 billion in qualified expenditures and $3.2 billion in qualified wages for more than 43,000 cast and crew jobs. The push follows a state report released in August showing California lost 52,016 film and television jobs since 2022, nearly all in Los Angeles County. A state Assembly analysis found California's share of U.S. post-production employment fell from about 53% to 42% between 2005 and 2025.

Celebrities Endorse California Expanded Film Tax Credits

Los Angeles-area on-location production fell 22.4% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. State lawmakers previously created California's first standalone post-production tax credit, offering credits worth 35% to 50% of qualifying in-state spending on editing, sound, music, visual effects and finishing, even for projects filmed elsewhere. Celebrities have endorsed the expanded credits. Will Ferrell said he was honored that his film Self Help was selected for the program.

Snoop Dogg thanked Newsom and the California Film Commission for supporting his biopic, and Jimmy Kimmel celebrated credits awarded to SCHOOLED! , the educational competition series he executive produces. Ben Affleck endorsed California's efforts in July, citing tax credits for helping support Argo, Unstoppable and Accountant 2, along with his upcoming film Gingerbread Men. Newsom appeared on Kimmel's ABC late-night show the previous Wednesday.