Gavin Casalegno Embraces the 'Most Hated Boyfriend' Title in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Although Belly is currently engaged to Jeremiah, the dynamic favors Conrad, leading many viewers to side with Team Conrad and heaping negativity on Jeremiah. This has resulted in numerous memes and jokes targeting the character, even causing the online mockery of Jeremiah's extravagant plans for his wedding cake.While Casalegno acknowledges the disapproval directed towards Jeremiah online, he chooses to focus on the humor and lightheartedness rather than dwell on the negativity. He finds it amusing to receive the memes sent by his sister and emphasizes that it is crucial to remember the distinction between fiction and reality. Casalegno also praises Amazon's efforts in addressing the issue by requesting kind behavior from fans and discouraging bullying. Despite some occasional hateful comments, Casalegno remains optimistic and views the online divide as a comical phenomenon. While the online world debates the love triangle, Casalegno has chosen to focus on his personal life, enjoying travels with his wife in Bali, Thailand, and Indonesia. He confesses that he hasn't watched much of the show due to the insider knowledge he already possesses. Casalegno distinguishes himself from his character, stating that he never engaged in partying like Jeremiah and finds the character's sunny and friendly personality endearing. *The Summer I Turned Pretty* continues its third season on Amazon Prime, with the final episode scheduled to air on September 17th





