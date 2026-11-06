Gavi’s Agent Confirms Stance on Barcelona Exit Amid Napoli Links

The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes this season.

Gavi’s agent has emphatically denied rumors that the midfielder could leave Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. The 22-year-old midfielder has been talked about as potential candidate to make way for new signings in January, with Napoli among the clubs reported to be interested.higher-ups have openly admitted they need to operate a one in, one out policy with regard to the roster, meaning someone will need to be sold if they are to buy.

Gavi had been viewed as a prime candidate, with Napoli supposedly already sounding out the €40 million -rated World Cup winner over a move. The same report that carries the agent’s quote claims that Gavi has “no intention” of leaving the club he joined as an 11-year-old and is uninterested in offers from Europe’s big clubs. Instead, he is focused on working hard to establish himself as an important part of Hansi Flick’s plans.

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Competition for places at Barcelona is fierce. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty ImagesThe 22-year-old, who suffered a meniscus injury that kept him out for over six months last season, has struggled to establish himself in Flick’s preferred team this term. After starting eight of the last nine La Liga matches of the title-winning 2025–26 season, Gavi has has made the lineup just twice so far in 2026–27, playing just 211 minutes in total.

The summer addition of Rodri to the team has added to fierce competition for places with Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Dani Olmo and Fermín López all vying for midfield spots in the team. Consistency has long been Gavi’s issue.

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The young midfielder’s talent, versatility and work rate have made him an asset to Barça since his first-team debut in 2021–22, but he has failed to establish himself as a key player and nail down a position in the way Pedri—only a year older—has. It’s a similar situation with the national team. Gavi started Spain’s disappointing 2026 World Cup opener against Cabo Verde and then was barely seen again at the tournament as other options took their chances.

There are, of course, extenuating circumstances in that he has been the victim of two serious knee injuries, which have hampered his development. But, now fit again, Gavi must push on and deliver on his potential or risk being left behind by Barça. Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC.

Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.