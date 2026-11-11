Gaven French Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the more eventful recruiting events going on right now, as there are many different sports that are in the middle of their

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the more eventful recruiting events going on right now, as there are many different sports that are in the middle of their signing day period.

One of the sports that is already signing some prospects is Tennessee baseball. The Vols have many different prospects in the class of 2027, and they have started to sign these high school stars. One of the previously committed high school baseball players who is committed to the baseball program is Gaven French, who has now officially signed with the Tennessee baseball program.

Also read Elite Commit Gracyn Needle Signs With Tennessee Softball

French is a player with plenty of talent, and someone that the Vols will have the chance to develop into a monster on the mound, as the player is one of the developmental pieces that they landed with the hopes of making them into a star. French has flown under the radar for most of his recruitment, as he is a right-handed pitcher from inside the state of Tennessee.

He plays high school baseball for Heritage High School and is becoming one of the more gifted pitchers in the entire state. He is so far under the radar that he hasn't even received a Perfect Game evaluation or projection at this time. This is something that they typically do, but the Vols see a diamond when it comes to this flame-thrower.

Advertisement

It remains unknown if he will be just pitching, or if he will have some two-way duties at the next level, as he was one of the better hitters in the entire state of Tennessee as well, and with the roster limit cutting down, there are more two-way baseball players with the Tennessee Volunteers than usual. Vols head coach Josh Elander runs out to meet his guys in pregame warmups ahead their SEC matchup vs Georgia.

| Brooks Austin This signature is far bigger of a deal than what many seem to understand. he could be someone who adds quality, depth, and production right off the bat, and he is obviously someone that Elander has a ton of trust in when it comes to the class of 2027, as he was one of the few true pitchers who were signed in the class of 2027. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. French also showed no signs of de-committing, which made this more special, as this shows true domination in the recruitment of Gaven French.

Tennessee baseball has a ton of talent, and a lot of that is due to the players that they add from high school, and it is safe to say that French is now one of the better players to join this roster. Of course, the MLB is still an option, but that is a bridge that will be crossed once that gets here. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia.

Advertisement

Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.