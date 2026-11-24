Gatwick Airport confirms a cybersecurity breach compromising AutoPay customer data. Drivers face potential fraud risks as the airport suspends the system and investigates the unauthorized access.

British cybersecurity officials and Gatwick Airport administrators are responding to a significant security incident that has compromised the personal and financial data of drivers utilizing the airport's vehicle drop-off services. The breach, which targeted the AutoPay system responsible for processing charges, has exposed sensitive information including email addresses, passwords, and vehicle license plate numbers. This incident has raised immediate concerns among travelers and airport stakeholders regarding the safety of digital payment infrastructures at major UK transport hubs.

AutoPay System Security Breach Details

Gatwick Airport disclosed that unauthorized actors gained access to the AutoPay facility, a service designed to streamline payments for drivers dropping off passengers. The compromised data includes detailed transaction records such as payment amounts, transaction statuses, payment references, card types, and expiration dates. Additionally, the hackers accessed personal identifiers linked to these accounts, specifically names, residential addresses, postcodes, and contact details associated with the vehicles linked to the accounts. The airport confirmed that the breach affected customers using this specific payment channel.

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The scope of the data exposure extends beyond basic contact information. According to a warning email distributed by the airport, some isolated cases involved the compromise of card brand information, the last four digits of card numbers, and expiry dates. The incident also involved some limited email correspondence between the customer service team and affected customers, indicating a deep level of access to the system's communication logs. Gatwick stated that the AutoPay system was immediately suspended upon the discovery of the unauthorized access to prevent further data exfiltration.

Stakeholder Reactions and Security Warnings

The reaction from the traveling public has been one of significant anxiety, particularly among users with high-limit credit cards connected to their accounts. One driver expressed fears of losing thousands of pounds due to possessing an unlimited American Express card linked to their profile. This individual noted that the exposure of card details could lead to substantial fraudulent charges. The airport has advised all AutoPay customers to change their passwords immediately and to monitor their financial statements for any unusual activity.

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Security experts and government bodies have also contextualized this incident within a broader landscape of cyber threats. This breach follows warnings from MI5 to British businesses to prepare for potential sabotage activities attributed to Russian state actors. Gatwick Airport has engaged external IT security specialists to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The airport emphasized that it is working diligently to secure its systems and mitigate any potential risks to its customers' financial and personal information.

Operational Impact and Future Consequences

The suspension of the AutoPay system has resulted in immediate operational changes for drivers visiting Gatwick Airport. Customers are currently required to pay drop-off charges online or over the phone instead of through the automated auto-deduction system. This manual payment process is a temporary measure while the investigation remains ongoing. The airport has apologized for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their understanding during this period of system vulnerability.

Gatwick Airport continues to operate as normal despite the cyber incident, handling its scheduled flights and passenger traffic. In 2025, the airport processed nearly 43 million passengers, highlighting the vast scale of data that such a facility manages daily. The airport is also undertaking a significant £2.2 billion project to build a second runway, which aims to add 100,000 more flights per year. The security of this expanding infrastructure remains a priority as the airport navigates the aftermath of this data breach.