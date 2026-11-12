‘Gatto’ Trailer: A Mobster Cat Is on His Last Life in Pixar’s New Animated Movie

Pixar has released a trailer for 'Gatto,' starring Mark Ruffalo as a cat mobster on his last life.

Pixar has let the cat out of the bag with a new trailer for its the upcoming original animated feature “voices Nero, who is indebted to local feline mob boss Rocco, voiced by “Matrix” star Laurence Fishburne.

The story revolves around Nero, who has been questioning whether he’s lived the right lives in the city of canals, and is forced to forge an unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose, according to the official synopsis. The cast includes Bianca Babaşa as Maja; Sherry Cola as Regina; John Turturro as Capitano Briganti; Rumen Sali Shopov as Papu Janko; Rhys Darby as Focaccia; Isabella Rossellini as Contessa; Natasia Demetriou as Charon; Jamie Demetriou as Plague Doctor; Jason Schwartzman as Vivaldi; Saverio Raimondo as Ugo; Jason Mantzoukas as Rico; Matt Jones as Enzo; Austin Madison as Fishmonger; Beatrice Manfredi as Martinelli; Jesse Andrews as Bartolomeo; Tracey Ullman as Luisa; and Marco Calvani as Maestro Foscari.

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The original score is composed by Academy Award winner Dario Marianelli and features violin compositions co-written and performed by renowned Slovak violinist Barbora Botošová. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, “Gatto” is produced by Andrea Warren in a follow-up to the pair’s Oscar-nominated feature “Luca. ”Joey King, LaKeith Stanfield to Star in Provocative Alien Romance Comedy ‘Safe Space,’ Lucky Number, CAA Media Finance and WME Independent Launching Sales at AFM