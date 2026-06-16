Gators Linked to Transfer Portal Pitcher After Rich Dorman Hiring

The Florida Gators have been linked to one of the top lefties in the transfer portal after hiring its new pitching coach.

The Florida Gators have been linked to one of the top lefties in the transfer portal after hiring its new pitching coach. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesFlorida had begun to stand out .

Morris, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is fresh off an All-American campaign with the Beavers in which he was coached by Dorman. In 2026, Morris earned First-Team Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game and was a first-team freshman selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Across 16 appearances , where he totaled 59 innings pitched, Morris recorded a 7-0 record with a 1.98 ERA and 67 strikeouts against 15 walks.

Headlining pitches include a low-90s heater and mid-80s changeup, while the curveball and slider are also in his repertoire, according to Should Morris ultimately commit to Florida, not only would he give Dorman a familiar face in his first pitching staff with the Gators, he would also give the program one of its key needs as a left-handed pitcher. Shortly after Florida's season-ending loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional Final, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said adding lefty arms from the portal would be a priority.and none of whom were starters.

Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, the only prominent lefty in the rotation last season, will graduate, while reserves McCall Biemiller, Rivers Kurland and Eli Blair are all set to transfer. Jackson Hoyt, a freshman, has not announced his future plans after recording only 7 1/3 innings last season. , who joins a pitching staff that is set to return ace Aidan King and relievers Joshua Whritenour and Jackson Barberi.

Barberi could find himself joining King in the starting rotation as Florida awaits draft decisions from a quartet of contributors in starters Liam Peterson and Russell Sandefer and relievers Caden McDonald and Luke McNeillie. With none of those arms being lefties, a commitment from Morris would automatically boost its rotation as Florida looks to find balance in its rotation for 2027.

The portal officially closes on June 30, while the deadline for drafted players to return to school is July 27 at 5 p.m.Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News.

When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steve Sabins Has Found the Cheat Code in the Transfer PortalRecruiting the Division II and junior college levels is not a popular thing for power conference teams to do, but West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins and his

Read more »

How LSU's Transfer Portal Pickups Could Reshape The OutfieldLSU baseball might not be making headlines from postseason production in Omaha this June, but it is making headlines from one transfer portal addition after ano

Read more »

Oregon pitcher Collin Clarke enters transfer portal after solid 2026 seasonRight-handed pitcher Collin Clarke has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the first major contributor from Oregon's weekend rotation to depart after a 43-18 campaign and Super Regional appearance. Clarke posted a 6-3 record with a 4.92 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 2026 and is also eligible for the MLB Draft where he is ranked as the No. 476 overall prospect. The departure creates a significant hole in Oregon's pitching staff ahead of 2027, with potential replacements including left-hander Toby Twist.

Read more »

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been AddedThe Ole Miss Rebels will have a busy offseason ahead of them.

Read more »