The Florida Gators have been behind at halftime for a staggering seven games in a row. Head coach Jon Sumrall knows this is no laughing matter.

Gators Head Coach Jon Sumrall at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectunder Jon Sumrall has been a roller coaster of emotions, and Saturday it was on full display in the 34-27 win over Vanderbilt.

The Gators started slowly; for the seventh consecutive game, they trailed at halftime. Florida has been outscored 122 to 56 in the first half of the last seven games. In only one of those games did the Gators score more than 10 points , that being Saturday. While the continued struggles early on remain a big concern, Florida's ability to overcome another deficit and find a way to win is an encouraging takeaway.

Also read Florida Gators Rally to Defeat Vanderbilt Commodores

“Yeah, how about that,” Sumrall said when asked about trailing at the half for a seventh consecutive game. “That's a lot of fun, isn't it? ” Despite another slow start, the Gators finished strong, outscoring Vandy 17-3 in the second half. The Gators had multiple strong second-half offensive drives, along with two fourth-down stands defensively, to propel them to their seventh win of the season.

“Yeah, we've got to start faster. It's frustrating; we talked about it,” Sumrall said.

Advertisement

“We've shown our guys areas where we missed opportunities early in games. I will say this: I think we've learned through being behind in some of those games earlier in that stretch of games we were down at half.

“You look back, Missouri, South Carolina, we didn't respond. I really think -- Oklahoma at times, you could say we didn't respond, but we just didn't play very good that night, to be quite honest with you. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. In all of those games, the Gators started slow and were never able to either find an offensive rhythm to get them back into the game or string together stops defensively.

After trailing 24-17 at the half against the Commodores, the Gators were able to do both, especially offensively, getting the ground game going, as they ran for well over 100 yards in the second half.

“I think you look back, and I think the one thing I'm proud of is that we've at least responded some,” Sumrall said. “You can point back to whether it be Texas, even against Georgia. I thought we responded; it just wasn't enough against a really good team.

Then last week we responded, and today we responded.

Advertisement

“We're learning how to fight until the finish and play four-quarter football until the bitter end. We're not helping ourselves early at times, and we have to learn from that and figure out some things to help our guys play better early for sure. ” Just like the Texas game and Kentucky last week, Florida played until the final whistle and fought for all four quarters on Saturday.

Aaron Philo has helped lead the charge and has been a warrior for the Gators over the last couple of weeks. Philo has rushed for over 70 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games now.

“I think when your quarterback plays with that type of toughness and grit, I think it really energizes everybody,” Sumrall said about Philo. “I'm not going to lie; it makes me excited about what we're doing as a team. When your quarterback plays with that kind of demeanor, it makes everybody go, okay, if he's going to lay it on the line like that, then everybody else should too.

” Despite the play not being up to Sumrall's standard the last couple of weeks, it's hard to question this team's toughness and its willingness to compete every weekend. While Sumrall is happy with the win, he knows there are plenty of things to clean up.

“If you're striving to be the best you can be, though, just scraping by and winning is not enough sometimes,” Sumrall said. Jack Chambers is a Journalism - Sports Production major with experience covering multiple sports on the college level. He also has experience doing radio play-by-play for multiple sports.