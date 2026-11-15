Gators Boost Bowl Options, Put Kentucky's CFP Hopes on Life Support

The Florida Gators continued their Jekyll and Hyde season by knocking off No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday night.

found a way to turn their season around for one night and, in the process, dealt a significant blow to Kentucky's College Football Playoff hopes.

The Gators overcame a sluggish offensive start to defeat No. 13 Kentucky 21-14 on Saturday night at Kroger Field, giving head coach Jon Sumrall a victory in his return to Lexington.and a second-half defensive effort to rally past the Wildcats. Quarterback Aaron Philo provided the decisive play, rushing for a two-yard touchdown with 9:08 remaining to give the Gators a lead they would not surrender. Kentucky entered the matchup needing to win its remaining games to strengthen its playoff case.

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Instead, the Wildcats suffered their second consecutive loss, falling to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in SEC play. Their path to the College Football Playoff has become considerably more difficult. The Wildcats appeared to have control early. They opened the game with an 86-yard touchdown drive that consumed more than eight minutes, capped by Kenny Minchey's five-yard touchdown pass to C.J.

Baxter. The drive was eerily similar to the 20-play drive last week against the Sooners, but the Gators' defense answered the challenge. Florida's offense struggled to respond. The Gators punted on each of their first five possessions, managing little against a Kentucky defense that kept them out of the end zone throughout the first half.

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Florida finally got on the scoreboard in an unusual fashion. A holding penalty on Kentucky in the end zone resulted in a safety, cutting the Wildcats' lead to 7-2 before halftime. Kentucky fumbled deep in its own territory, giving Florida an opportunity to take its first lead. Running back Jadan Baugh capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run, and Philo added the two-point conversion to put the Gators ahead 10-7.

Kentucky answered quickly. The Wildcats recovered a Florida onside kick attempt and used the short field to regain the lead, with Minchey scoring on a one-yard quarterback sneak to make it 14-10. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. But Florida continued to find ways to move the ball on the ground. The Gators added a 37-yard field goal to pull within one.

Last week in a similar situation, Sumrall opted to go for it. This week, he trusted his defense, and the decision paid off. Philo finished with 119 passing yards on 16-of-24 passing while adding 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. His ability to create plays with his legs became a major difference in a game where Florida struggled to establish much through the air.

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Baugh also contributed 69 rushing yards and a touchdown as Florida finished with 211 yards on the ground. The Gators' defense did its part to protect the lead. Kentucky managed just 61 rushing yards on 27 attempts, and Florida kept the Wildcats out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter. Kentucky had an opportunity to respond after getting the ball back late in the game, but the Gators forced a turnover on downs.

The Wildcats were unable to gain a yard on their final possession, allowing Florida to close out the victory. For Sumrall, the result made his return to the program where he played and coached particularly memorable. For Florida, it provided a much-needed win after consecutive losses to Georgia and Oklahoma. The Gators improved to 6-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, snapping their losing streak and earning their first victory since defeating Texas on Oct. 17.

Florida will return home next weekend to face Vanderbilt before closing its regular season against Florida State. Kentucky, meanwhile, must regroup quickly with Missouri up next and Louisville still remaining on its schedule. Michael Gaither is a sports journalist with a passion for covering the biggest stories across college and professional sports.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina and Syracuse University, he writes feature stories, analysis, rankings and opinion pieces spanning college football, college basketball, the NFL, MLB and beyond. He enjoys exploring everything from breaking news and offseason storylines to historical perspectives and the trends shaping today's sports landscape.