Gators and More: Wildlife Thriving in Gainesville's Sewers

A new study reveals a diverse array of wildlife, including alligators, using Gainesville's sewer system as a habitat.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Florida has revealed that a surprising array of wildlife species are thriving in the underground pipeline systems beneath Gainesville. The team identified nearly three dozen animal species, including frogs, armadillos, a variety of bird species, and, of course, the legendary sewer gator.

Researchers Alan Ivory, Matthew Hallett, Brett Scheffers, and Steve Johnson deployed 39 motion-activated cameras within the storm drains and sewer network surrounding the university campus between February and May of 2023. The cameras captured a range of fascinating behaviors, including alligators, which were spotted 50 times over the four-month period. The study also revealed that bats primarily utilized the sewer system to hunt insects near manhole covers, possibly using it as a temporary winter roost. The findings suggest that these underground corridors may serve as vital pathways for urban wildlife, facilitating dispersal, survival, and population growth. Larger animals like deer and bobcats were observed near the sewer entrances but did not venture inside, nor were foxes captured on camera. The study highlights the unexpected biodiversity found within these urban infrastructure networks, confirming that the urban legend of gators inhabiting sewers holds some truth, even if not in New York City, where Alligator in the Sewer Day is still celebrated annually on February 9th.





