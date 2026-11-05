Gateway Jax says downtown Publix project cannot move forward without city partnership, $50M tax package

Gateway Jax says its proposed downtown Publix cannot move forward without the nearly $50 million in city incentives it is seeking.

Gateway Jax says its proposed downtown Publix cannot move forward without the nearly $50 million in city incentives it is seeking. In a statement provided to News4JAX reporter Briana Brownlee , the developer said a 15-story residential tower would be anchored by a full-service grocery store and pharmacy.

Gateway Jax says the project depends on a public-private partnership with the city. The response comes after the Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee deadlocked 3-3 Wednesday on the proposed incentive package. The vote kept the legislation from advancing out of committee, but did not kill the proposal. Gateway Jax is making the case that the project would benefit the city beyond bringing a grocery store downtown.

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The developer projects the development could generate between $330 million and $500 million in new commercial property tax revenue for Jacksonville over the next 30 years.

“We believe Tuesday’s vote on Amendment 3 makes investment into the City’s commercial tax base more important than ever,” Gateway Jax said in its statement. The project, known as Block N7, is part of Gateway Jax’s larger Pearl Square redevelopment. It would replace the former First Baptist Church auditorium at 119 West Beaver St. with a 15-story building containing about 259 apartments and a roughly 37,000-square-foot Publix with a pharmacy.

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Pearl Square is planned to include additional housing, retail, restaurants and other businesses. RELATED | Pearl Square to bring apartments, restaurants, beer gardens & jobs to Downtown Jacksonville Nearly $50 million in city incentives Gateway Jax is seeking a $49.65 million incentive package from the city. That includes approximately $21.4 million in property tax rebates over 17 years and a $28.25 million completion grant, which would be paid after construction.

The proposal has drawn concerns about whether Jacksonville should take on another major financial commitment while the city already has millions in completion grants it has promised but not budgeted. Councilman Will Lahnen, who chairs the Finance Committee, said his concerns about those grants existed regardless of the outcome of Amendment 3.

“Mine was never an Amendment 3 if it passes or fails, because regardless of Amendment 3, it was still digging us a deep hole on unbudgeted completion grants,” said Councilman Will Lahnen, Chair of the Finance Committee. The city already has roughly $68 million in outstanding, unbudgeted completion grant commitments, according to previous reporting on the city’s obligations. The committee’s vote also came one day after Florida voters approved Amendment 3, which is projected to reduce Jacksonville’s property tax revenue.

The city auditor estimates the measure could reduce city revenue by about $200 million in the first year and $300 million the following year. Supporters warn Publix may not wait Some council members and supporters say a prolonged delay could put the grocery store and the larger downtown redevelopment at risk. Councilman Jimmy Peluso said Council President Nick Howland has to make the decision to move the proposal directly to the full City Council or allow the debate to continue.

“I imagine he’ll either discharge it so that we can just vote on it on Tuesday and be done with it, you know, or we continue kind of talking about this over the next several months,” Peluso said. Peluso questioned whether Publix would wait months for the city to make a decision.

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“I don’t think Publix is willing to wait that long. And if we really want this to be the catalytic development that we all expect it to be, Publix needs to be a part of it,” he said.

RELATED | ‘More life to this side of Downtown’: Local businesses excited as Downtown Jacksonville prepares for Pearl Square During public comment, downtown business owner Tim Hoal also urged council members to consider what the grocery store could mean for the surrounding area.

“I believe the new Publix represents much more than a grocery store. It represents progress, investment, and confidence in the future of downtown Jacksonville,” Hoal said. Hoal said more residents and daily activity downtown could bring customers to nearby restaurants, retailers and service providers, creating opportunities for other small businesses. What happens next?

The committee deadlock does not automatically end the proposal. Howland has until Friday to decide whether to discharge the legislation from committee, which would allow the full City Council to consider it as soon as Nov. 10. If Howland does not move it forward, the proposal could remain stalled as council members continue debating the city’s financial commitments. Gateway Jax said it looks forward to continuing to work with the Downtown Investment Authority, City Council and city administration.